Indian passport services provider BLS debarred from tenders: All you need to know

India has barred BLS International Services Ltd., the multinational that handles visa and passport outsourcing for several governments, from bidding for new Indian Mission contracts for two years. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) order, dated October 9, 2025, cites allegations that include court cases and complaints from applicants.

The Delhi-headquartered company, which manages Indian visa and passport centres in 19 countries including the UAE, said the directive does not affect its existing contracts. BLS added that it is evaluating the MEA's order and will take appropriate action to address it in due course as per the law.

The MEA's order, received by the company on October 10, restricts BLS from participating in new tenders issued by Indian Missions in India or abroad. However, it specifically clarifies that ongoing projects and existing agreements with the government will continue under current terms.

Khaleej Times has reviewed the disclosure and clarification documents filed by BLS International on the National Stock Exchange. Here’s what you need to know:

What is the MEA’s order about?

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued an order debarring BLS International from participating in new tenders for Indian Missions in India and abroad for a period of two years. This means the company will not be eligible to submit bids for new projects during this time, though its current assignments will proceed unaffected.

Will the order affect Indian passport and visa services in the UAE?

No. The restriction applies only to future tenders. All existing BLS-run centres in the UAE — 12 in total — will continue to operate normally. The company confirmed that ongoing contracts with Indian Missions remain valid and unaffected by the MEA’s order. This ensures that Indian passport, visa, and attestation services in the UAE will continue without disruption.

What led to the decision?

According to the company’s disclosure, the MEA’s order was issued in connection with allegations, including pending court cases and complaints from applicants. While the ministry has not shared detailed findings publicly, BLS has acknowledged the directive and said it is reviewing the matter carefully.

Will this hurt the company financially?

BLS International said the order will not have a significant impact on its financial performance or day-to-day operations. In the first quarter of FY26, contracts with Indian Missions contributed about 12 per cent of its consolidated revenue and 8 per cent of EBITDA, suggesting limited exposure. The company said its broader business continues to grow across multiple international markets.

How has the company responded?

BLS International described the development as a procedural one within the visa outsourcing industry and expressed confidence in resolving the issue constructively. The company said it is evaluating the MEA’s order and will take appropriate action to address it in due course as per the law.

Where does BLS operate?

BLS International serves Indian Missions in 19 countries and two international missions through 58 offices, including centres across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Poland, and the United States. It processes over 1.7 million applications annually, providing visa, passport, consular, attestation, e-governance, and biometric services.

How significant is this development for BLS?

While the MEA’s order prevents BLS from bidding for new Indian Mission projects for the next two years, the company’s diversified portfolio — which includes contracts in several foreign markets and domestic government projects such as the UIDAI initiative — is expected to cushion the financial impact.

The company maintains that its business fundamentals remain strong and that it continues to expand in key global markets.