Indian passport services in UAE: Fees, timings, walk-in rules explained

With summer travel season in full swing, hundreds of Indian expats are scrambling for passport renewal and other consular services. However, Indian consular services in the UAE have been in flux since July 1due to a combination of factors: the expiration of contracts with previous service providers, a planned transition to a new provider, and an ongoing legal battle that has delayed the handover.

Starting from July 1, the Indian mission has begun offering limited consular services at the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai. Here is everything expats need to know about how they can get their services:

What services are being offered?

Currently, the Indian mission is offering passport, visa, attestation, and miscellaneous services.

What are the timings?

The services are being offered from 9am to 12.30pm, Monday to Saturday. There are no appointments and people can go as walk-ins only, strictly on a first-come, first-served basis

Who can enter the building?

Only the applicant is allowed inside to avoid crowding. Parents may accompany minor applicants.

How can payments be done?

There will be no card payments or bank transfer options. Applicants are advised to carry cash with the exact amount, as change may not be available.

What are the charges?

Indian passport fees were revised UAE-wide for the first time since 2012. The new fees went into effect on July 1. Under the new structure, ordinary fresh or reissue applications for a 36-page passport will cost Dh450 in the normal category and Dh900 under the Tatkaal (expedited) scheme. For a 60-page passport, the fees will be Dh630 for a normal renewal and Dh1,080 for Tatkaal.

How long is the waiting time?

With over 1,400 people approaching the CGI on Friday, applicants can expect some wait times. However, the consulate has set up tents and token systems for a seamless experience and free snacks, and tea are being served to those waiting. Mothers of infants have a separate place for breastfeeding. With over 100 consular staff members helping applicants, the consulate is doing their best to make it an easy process for all those involved.

Is there any other place to get these services?

The mission has announced that special attestation services will be provided by the CGI at the Indian Association Sharjah on July 4 and 5 from 9am to 2pm and the Indian Social Club, Fujairah on July 5 from 10am to 2pm. Applicants have been asked to bring all the necessary documents for their attestation requirements.

How to contact the CGI

Expats can get in touch with the consulate here:

Toll-free: 800 46342 (800 INDIA)

WhatsApp: +971 54 309 0571

Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in

Why is the Indian mission handling consular services?

Earlier this year, the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi announced it would replace the current providers. The new contract was awarded to Alhind Tours & Travels LLC, which submitted the lowest financial bid of Dh19 per transaction in a competitive tender. Two unsuccessful bidders challenged the tender process in the Delhi High Court, claiming they were disqualified from the technical evaluation stage without proper reasons. With the court hearing ongoing, Alhind's takeover has been frozen

When will Alhind formally take over?

The legal battle is currently ongoing and is expected to be resolved swiftly. Meanwhile, Alhind has announced that it has completed all operational preparations and established 16 Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) across all seven emirates. In a statement, the company apologised for the inconvenience and urged applicants to keep checking official embassy websites for updates.

Where are the new Alhind centres located?

Centres have been set up in Al Danah, Al Reem, Musaffah, Al Ain, Ghayathi, Madinat Zayed, Bur Dubai, Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Al Majaz, Rolla, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Ras Al Khaimah.