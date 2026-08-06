Indian expats' ultimate guide to renewing passports at new UAE centres

Two weeks after a major overhaul of Indian passport and consular services in the UAE officially began, some expats are still facing backlogs and a shortage of appointment slots. However, the Indian mission has promised to clear the backlog by August 15 — which incidentally happens to be India's Independence Day.

The new network, run by Alhind Tours & Travels, aims to streamline the process for the country's 4.3 million-strong Indian community. With 16 new Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) now operational across all seven emirates, residents can book appointments or access emergency walk-in services.

From the documents needed for walk-in services to how to secure an expedited Tatkal appointment, here is a comprehensive guide on how to renew passports at the new UAE centers.

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Where are the new centers located?

The 16 centers are located all across the UAE. Six centres are in Abu Dhabi, two in Dubai, two in Sharjah, and one each in Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Ras Al Khaimah. The detailed location of each center is available on the website.

The flagship and largest centre is located in UW Mall in Bur Dubai — a 12,000-square-foot facility with over 70 counters that has the capability of catering to 8000 people a day. Alhind has said that their target is to ensure that no applicant spends more than 30 minutes from start to the end of service.

How to access walk-in services in case of an emergency?

Indian expats can access walk-in services in cases of genuine emergencies. The following categories are eligible for walk-in applications without a prior online appointment:

Tatkal cases with proof of urgent travel

Newborn babies requiring their first passports

Senior citizens aged 60 and above

Emergency certificate applications for those who have lost their passports

Walk-in applicants must carry documentation proving their emergency, such as a confirmed flight ticket within two to three days, a medical emergency certificate, or any other official proof substantiating the urgency. Officials have stressed that walk-in services are strictly for genuine emergencies and applicants without proper documentation may be turned away.

How to book appointments?

Booking an appointment is a straightforward online process. Follow these steps:

Log on to the official portal:

Register using a valid email address. The applicant will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on the registered email

Enter the OTP to complete registration and log in to the portal

Select the required service (passport renewal, OCI, attestation, etc.), choose a preferred centre from the 16 locations, and pick an available time slot

The portal also allows applicants to track their application status once submitted.

Who can opt for Tatkal services?

Indian expats who are renewing their passports without any change in particulars can apply for an expedited or Tatkal service.

However, some categories are forbidden from applying for Tatkal. These include:

Lost, stolen, or completely damaged passports

Any change or correction in vital entries like name, date of birth, place of birth, sex, or signature

Significant change in appearance

Citizens originating from Nagaland or Jammu & Kashmir

Minors with single, separated, or divorced parents, or adopted children

Applicants with active criminal court cases or adverse police verification records

What documents are needed?

For a standard passport renewal at the new centres, applicants must carry the following documents:

Original and copy of the existing/expired passport

Valid UAE residence visa copy

Valid Emirates ID — original and copy

Two passport-size photographs — as per Indian government specifications — Should be a colour photograph (51 mm × 51 mm), taken within the last three months, with a plain white background.

Additional documentation is required to make changes in the passport. Applicants are advised to check the official website for any updated document checklists before visiting the centre.

How much are the fees?

The new service providers have introduced a flat service charge of Dh19, which is added to the government-mandated fees. The passport renewal fees were increased by the Indian government earlier this year. The revised fee structure, which came into effect on July 1, 2026, is as follows:

Standard 36-page passport renewal: Dh450 (previously Dh285)

Tatkal (expedited) renewal: Dh900

Jumbo passport (60 pages): Additional fees apply

The Dh19 service charge is inclusive of all processing, biometric, and courier fees — making the entire application process transparent and hassle-free.

In a stern warning to the public, the new Consul General, Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has cautioned against fraudulent agents who charge exorbitant amounts for securing appointments or fast-tracking applications.

I can’t find an appointment. What should I do?

Appointment slots are currently in high demand, but the consulate has taken steps to address the backlog. New slots are released twice daily at 9:00am and 9:00pm UAE time. Applicants are advised to log in precisely at these times to secure a booking.

For those who have been unable to book a slot despite multiple attempts, the consulate has advised patience and stated that they will be looking into releasing more slots in the coming days to ease the backlog.

How many days does it take to renew the passport?

Processing times vary depending on the type of application:

Tatkal service: Approximately 3 working days for passport renewal, provided all documents are in order and verification is completed without complications

Standard (regular) service: Takes longer, typically ranging from 7 to 15 working days, depending on the volume of applications and police verification requirements

According to the Consulate General of India (CGI), efforts are underway to cut down the time needed for regular passport renewals. The new centres are equipped with upgraded technology and additional staff to expedite the process. Once the initial backlog is cleared — which the mission has promised by August 15 — officials expect processing times to improve significantly.

Applicants are advised to track their application status online via the same portal and to ensure they provide accurate, complete documentation to avoid unnecessary delays.