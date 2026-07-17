Indian passport renewal in UAE: Direct appointment system, higher fees, and what comes next

The system for Indian passport and consular services in the UAE has been undergoing a major transition. The ongoing change has brought uncertainty for over 3.5 million Indian expats.

Here is a comprehensive guide to the current process and everything Indians in the UAE need to know before going for their passport renewal and consular services:

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What has caused the change?

In November 2025, the Indian Embassy issued a tender to outsource consular services at the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general in Dubai. The move came after the previous operator handled passport services for over a decade. After a competitive bidding process involving companies like VFS Global and SGIVS Global, Kerala-based Alhind Tours and Travels LLC emerged as the lowest bidder and was awarded the contract.

The plan was for Alhind to begin operations on July 1, 2026, launching 16 dedicated centres across all seven emirates. The largest centre was expected to be a 12,000-square-foot facility in Bur Dubai with over 45 service counters. Alhind had pledged a unified service fee of just Dh19 above the mandatory government charges and hired over 400 staff to support operations.

What caused the legal hurdle?

The smooth transition was disrupted when two firms that lost the tender challenged the evaluation process in the Delhi High Court. This legal stalemate prevented Alhind from formally taking over on July 1. As a result, the contracts of the existing service providers, BLS International and SGIVS Global, expired on June 30, and they ceased operations.

What was the verdict?

The Delhi High Court directed that the tendering process be conducted afresh and completed within one month. Crucially, the court also ruled that "existing incumbents" may be allowed to temporarily continue their services to avoid disruption. However, the final decision on whether to reinstate them or continue direct operations now rests with the Indian missions in the UAE.

What to do for passport renewal and other consular services?

With the takeover in limbo, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai began running passport, visa, and attestation services directly from their own premises for the first time in 17 years. On July 1, the missions introduced an appointment-only system through their new official portal.

Although walk-ins were allowed in the initial days, the system is strictly accessible only by booking in Dubai. A limited number of walk-ins are still allowed at the embassy in Abu Dhabi only for emergencies and without guaranteed service.

How does the appointment system work?

Those who want to book an appointment must follow these steps:

Log into the online system on https://book.passportindiauae.com/

Create an account and complete the email verification

Sign in using the registered credentials

Choose the relevant entity – the Embassy of Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai

Enter the required details and pick an available appointment slot

Review and confirm the appointment booking

Appointment slots are released every day at 8pm for the following day and get filled very quickly.

What is the fees?

The fees for passport renewal were increased from July 1. Under the new structure, ordinary fresh or reissue applications for a 36-page passport will cost Dh450 in the normal category compared to the previous Dh285 and Dh900 under the Tatkaal (expedited) scheme. For a 60-page passport, the fees will be Dh630 for a normal renewal and Dh1,080 for Tatkaal.

Are the consulate and embassy open every day?

Yes. However, on Thursday, the Indian consulate in Dubai announced a temporary closure from Friday, July 17, 2026, until Sunday, July 19, 2026, on account of road maintenance work being carried out by the relevant authorities.

What happens next?

The situation remains fluid. The Delhi High Court's judgement has specified that the new tendering process should be completed within one month. Until then, Indian expats in the UAE look set to continue dealing directly with the Indian missions in the country. Applicants are advised to monitor the official portal for updates.