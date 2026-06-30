Indian passport myths vs facts: What every UAE traveller needs to know

Whether you’re planning a summer holiday or renewing your travel documents from the UAE, understanding what an Indian passport can — and cannot — do is becoming increasingly important.

For millions of Indians, the passport is more than just a travel document — it is tucked away safely in lockers, pulled out for visa applications, job changes and overseas holidays, and often regarded as one of the most important documents a person owns.

But a recent clarification by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that an Indian passport is not proof of citizenship has reignited debate and exposed how many misconceptions still surround the small blue booklet.

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The announcement left many Indians, including those living overseas, wondering what a passport actually proves, whether existing passports remain valid as India rolls out e-passports, and what other common assumptions may not be entirely true.

Here’s a fact check of some of the biggest myths surrounding Indian passports.

Myth 1: An Indian passport is proof of Indian citizenship

Fact: It is primarily a travel document, not conclusive proof of citizenship.

This has become the biggest talking point after the MEA reiterated that an Indian passport should not be treated as definitive proof of citizenship.

While passports are issued only after applicants undergo document verification, Indian law distinguishes between a travel document and legal proof of citizenship. The government has clarified that citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, while passports are issued under the Passports Act. Section 20 of the Passports Act also allows the government, in exceptional circumstances and in the public interest, to issue a passport or travel document to a non-citizen.

In everyday life, an Indian passport remains one of the strongest pieces of evidence that a person is Indian. However, if citizenship itself is challenged in court or during legal proceedings, authorities may require additional supporting documents depending on the circumstances.

Myth 2: Everyone must immediately replace their passport with an e-passport

Fact: Existing passports remain valid until they expire.

India is gradually introducing chip-enabled e-passports across the country to improve security and reduce the risk of forgery.

However, travellers do not need to rush to replace a valid passport simply because it does not contain an electronic chip. Existing passports remain valid until their expiry date, after which applicants may receive an e-passport depending on where they apply.

Myth 3: An e-passport allows authorities to track your location

Fact: No.

One of the biggest misconceptions about chip-enabled passports is that they function like GPS trackers.

The embedded chip simply stores passport information and biometric details securely. It can be read only by authorised immigration systems and is designed to improve identity verification and make forgery more difficult. It does not continuously transmit a traveller’s location.

Myth 4: Passport fees in India remain unchanged this year

Fact: India has revised passport issuance and renewal (reissue) fees from July 1.

A recent update by India’s authorities has introduced revised passport service charges effective July 1, impacting both fresh applications and reissue (commonly referred to as renewal) requests.

While fee structures vary depending on application type, booklet pages and service category (normal or Tatkal), the change has sparked confusion among applicants, with many unsure whether existing bookings or appointments will be affected.

Officials have clarified that the revised rates apply to new applications submitted from the effective date onwards and do not impact already-issued passports. However, applicants planning renewals or reissues are advised to check the updated fee structure before submitting documents through Passport Seva or Indian missions abroad.

Myth 5: You can travel until the day your passport expires

Fact: Many countries require at least six months’ validity.

Many travellers discover this only when checking in at the airport.

Several countries require passports to remain valid for at least six months beyond the intended date of travel. Airlines may also deny boarding if passengers do not meet the destination country’s passport validity rules.

Experts therefore recommend renewing passports well before expiry, particularly for frequent international travellers.

Myth 6: ‘Renewal’ and ‘reissue’ mean the same thing

Fact: Most people actually apply for a reissue.

Applicants often use the word “renewal” loosely.

Under India's Passport Seva system, many situations — including an expired passport, exhausted visa pages, damage, loss, changes in personal particulars or the expiry of a short-validity passport — are processed as a reissue of the passport rather than a simple renewal. Understanding the distinction helps applicants choose the correct service and documentation.

For adults, Indian passports are generally valid for 10 years, while passports issued to minors are usually valid for five years or until they turn 18, depending on the circumstances.

Myth 7: Every passport holder can have dual citizenship

Fact: India does not permit dual citizenship.

Some overseas Indians mistakenly believe holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card amounts to dual citizenship.

It does not.

OCI status offers lifelong visa and certain residency benefits but does not confer Indian citizenship or political rights such as voting. OCI cardholders travel using the passport of their country of nationality.

Myth 8: A damaged passport is still usable if the details are readable

Fact: It may not be accepted.

A passport with torn pages, water damage, missing pages or a damaged biometric chip in newer e-passports may be considered damaged.

Depending on the extent of the damage, travellers could face difficulties during immigration or while applying for visas. Authorities generally advise applying for a replacement rather than risking travel.