New Indian passport collection points announced after 4 consular centres in UAE shut

After four Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) in the UAE shut permanently, applicants awaiting passport collections are required to visit alternative locations to receive their documents.

Alhind, the outsourced service provider for the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai, has issued a fresh advisory on its website detailing the revised arrangements, effective Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The move follows an announcement by the Embassy on Wednesday that the four centres would cease operations from October 22. Consular, passport, visa and attestation services will remain available at the other 12 centres across the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The affected centres are:

Musaffah, Abu Dhabi

Al Reem, Abu Dhabi

Dubai Investment Park-I, Dubai

Al Majaz, Sharjah

Where to collect pending passports

The latest announcement brings the interim arrangement following the closures to an end.

In an earlier advisory, Alhind had said passport delivery counters would remain open at three of the affected centres — DIP, Al Majaz and Musaffah — while submission counters at all four locations would remain closed.

Applicants who had chosen to collect their passports from the Dubai Investment Park (DIP) centre in Dubai or the Al Majaz centre in Sharjah must now go to UW Mall in Bur Dubai.

Those awaiting passport collection at the Musaffah or Al Reem centres in Abu Dhabi have been directed to the Al Danah Centre.

Alhind has urged applicants with passports pending collection at any of the four closed centres to visit their designated alternative location to collect their documents.

The closures have reduced the number of operational Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) in the UAE from 16 to 12.

The 12 remaining centres, operated by Alhind Tours & Travels, continue to function as usual. These include the large Bur Dubai facility, which has 45 counters to help reduce waiting times, and centres at the Indian Association Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Kalba, Khor Fakkan, Al Danah, Al Ain, Madinat Zayed and Ghayathi.

For urgent requirements, the embassy has confirmed that Tatkal passport applications, newborn applications, Emergency Certificate requests and applications from people aged 60 and above will be accepted without appointments on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis at all 12 centres.

All centres operate from 8am to 6pm. Applicants are allowed to enter only 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment, so arriving much earlier will not offer any advantage.

Appointments can be booked through the official portal, consularsevainuae.com, with new slots released daily at 9am and 9pm.