'Was shocked at first': Indian expat in Abu Dhabi wins Dh25,000 in Big Ticket weekly draw

September closed on a high note for some UAE residents who participated in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi's weekly e-draw. Four winners from India and Pakistan shared Dh100,000 in Big Ticket’s final weekly e-draw of September.

Theslimul Arif Ponnath, originally from India and currently residing in the UAE, was overjoyed to discover that his Big Ticket purchase had turned into a winning one, fetching him a Dh25,000 prize.

Rockey Subba, a 29-year-old Dubai resident from India who works in the transport department, has been living in the UAE for the past six years with his family. His introduction to Big Ticket came through a friend who had purchased a ticket recently, and Rockey decided to give it a try himself. Little did he expect that his very first entry would result in a win.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rockey purchased his ticket alongside five friends and chose his number based on his birthday, which he considers lucky. When the winning call arrived, however, he was fast asleep. “I had just woken up when they told me I had won, so at first I didn’t believe it,” he shared. “They asked me to check online, and when I went on and actually saw my name there, I realised it was true. I was so happy.”

The cash prize will be divided among the group, and Rockey is keeping his plans for his share simple. “I might do a little shopping and enjoy the win,” he said. But after turning his very first Big Ticket purchase into a winning one, Rockey already has his sights set on something bigger. “Now I’m hoping to win the grand prize,” he added.

'Couldn’t believe we had actually won'

Kunal Pillai, a 34-year-old IT engineer from Mumbai, India, has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 11 years with his wife. He first heard about Big Ticket through friends and began participating around a year ago, turning it into something he enjoys doing with his wife and another couple they are close friends with.

For their latest entry, the group purchased six tickets and divided the number selection between them. “I selected three numbers and my friend chose the other three,” Kunal explained. When the winning call came through, it took him a moment to process what was happening. “I was shocked at first, but once I realized it was really Big Ticket calling, I was so happy. I couldn’t believe we had actually won.”

The cash prize will be shared among the group, and with his birthday falling this month, Kunal is considering treating himself with his portion. “Since it’s my birthday month, I might use my share to spend a little on myself and enjoy it,” he shared. The win has certainly given the group something extra to celebrate, and Kunal confirmed that they plan to continue taking part in future Big Ticket draws.

Muhammad Imran Abdul, a 32-year-old driver from Pakistan, has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 15 years, while his family remains back home. He first became familiar with Big Ticket by watching the draws online and has since tried his luck from time to time, always purchasing his tickets individually.

For his winning ticket, Muhammad left the choice entirely to chance and selected his ticket at random. The spontaneous selection brought him his first-ever win. “I was so happy when I received the call. I had never won before, so hearing that my ticket was the winning one was such a great feeling,” he shared.

For Muhammad, the prize could now become the starting point for a new ambition. “I want to use the money to start something of my own,” he said, as he considers the possibilities ahead. And while his next move is still taking shape, he hopes this will not be his last Big Ticket moment, adding, “Hopefully, I’ll take part again and try my luck once more.”

October has a fresh line-up of prizes giving customers more reasons to take part. At the center of the October promotion is the Dh25 million grand prize, with one winner set to be announced during Big Ticket’s live draw on November 3.

Five consolation prize winners will each take home a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar, adding another exciting reward to the November 3 draw.

Throughout October, Big Ticket’s weekly e-draws will see four winners each take home a 200-gram, 24-karat gold bar. Customers can tune in to the e-draws live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel and Big Ticket website at 7:30 PM.

Anyone who purchases at least one Big Ticket during October will have the chance to be selected as one of three Big Spin participants during the live draw on November 3. The three selected participants will then take part in the Big Spin on December 3, where each could win up to Dh1 million.

There are two Dream Car draws lined up as well. A Range Rover Velar will be drawn on November 3, while a Nissan Patrol will be up for grabs on December 3.