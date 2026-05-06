Indian expat from Jeddah wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

An Indian citizen living in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, became the latest millionaire thanks to the Dubai Duty Free draw, held on Wednesday. Mohammed Saleem, 61, won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 542 with ticket number 0794, which he purchased online on April 15.

A Jeddah resident since 2013, Saleem has been participating in Dubai Duty Free's promotions for 6 years. The father of two, a mechanical engineer at JTECO, thanked Dubai Duty Free for the opportunity. "It will help me a lot in my life," he said.

When asked about his initial plans for his winnings, he said, "I will support my family back home in India, invest in a small business, and save for my children’s education and my retirement."

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Saleem, who hails from Bangaluru, is the 274th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999, with Indian nationals being by far the biggest purchasers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw for two luxury motorbikes was conducted, with the rest of the extended management team joining in.

Abdel Khachnaoui, a Tunisian from the UAE, won a BMW F 900 GS Adventure (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0502 in the Finest Surprise Series 664, which he purchased online on October 22, 2025. Khachnaoui is currently uncontactable.

Lastly, Eid Ali, a 39-year-old Emirati from Dubai, won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 (Scorpion Yellow) motorbike with ticket number 1134 in the Finest Surprise Series 665, which he purchased online on 15th April.

Ali is no stranger to winning, as he previously won a Mercedes-Benz SL55 (Alpine Grey) car in the Finest Surprise Series 1877 with ticket number 1233 in May 2024.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, for this second win! Now that I’ve finally won both a car and a motorbike, I’m looking forward to winning the $1 million promotion as well,” he said. A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for more than 5 years, Ali works for the Dubai Police.