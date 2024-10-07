Mon, Oct 07, 2024 | Rabiʻ II 3, 1446 | DXB °C

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade to open first overseas campus in Dubai

The campus will function from the India Pavilion at the Expo City

  • WAM
  • Updated: Mon 7 Oct 2024, 5:54 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Some Indian expats stopped from boarding flights for not carrying Emirates ID

Video: Hail hits some parts of UAE; orange alert issued for rain

UAE amends VAT law, announces new tax exemptions

Photo: ANI file

Photo: ANI file

The first overseas campus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will open in Dubai early next year, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced today.

The campus will function from the India Pavilion at the Expo City in Dubai and will start its activities by offering short and medium-term training programmes as well as research opportunities.


Recommended For You

 

The goal of the campus is to ultimately launch its Master of Business Administration MBA programme in International Business. This is already the IIFT's flagship programme in India.

India's Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, hoped the IIFT's new Dubai campus would attract students and professionals not only from the UAE but also from other parts of the world seeking training and research opportunities in international trade.


IIFT Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi said Dubai's location and vibrancy would "transform the IIFT into a world-class institute with cutting-edge research and training".

The institute was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry and has the status of a deemed university.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story