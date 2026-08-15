'Felt like celebration back home': Indian expats gather for flag-hoisting in Dubai

Hundreds of Indian expats packed the Indian Consulate in Dubai early on Saturday morning, as residents, young children and elderly turned up to celebrate India's 80th Independence Day.

The auditorium of the consulate was packed as the crowd stretched from the seating area towards the doors. Many attendees didn't mind standing throughout, while others found whatever space they could to watch the celebrations.

Children, some as young as five, came accompanied their parents, with many carrying small Indian flags. Many residents came dressed in traditional clothes, adding to the festive mood.

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Outside, people gathered around the flagpole for the flag-hoisting ceremony. As the Tricolour was hoisted and began fluttering above the crowd, people saluted while others held up their phones to capture the moment.

'We come together as Indians'

Mohammed Masiuddin, one of the founders of the Telugu Association in Dubai, said that Independence Day brings Indians from different parts of the country together. “One of the most beautiful things about Independence Day is that when we come here, we don't come as people from different states or communities. We come together as Indians,” he said.

Masiuddin said that the turnout showed how strong the connection with India remains among people who have been living overseas for years.

“Hundreds of people came from different backgrounds, and there was a real sense of celebration and pride. Many of us have been living in the UAE for years, but the connection with India remains very strong,” he said.

He said that seeing young children at the ceremony was particularly special.

“These children may be growing up in the UAE, but occasions like this help them understand their roots and develop that connection with India,” he added.

Hundreds turn up on Saturday morning

Hameed Yasin, secretary of Iman Cultural Centre, said that the large number of people who arrived early on a Saturday showed what Independence Day means to the community.

“What we witnessed this morning was a wonderful show of unity. It is a Saturday and people could have chosen to spend the morning at home with their families, but hundreds came here early to be part of the Independence Day celebrations,” he said.

Yasin said that one of the most striking sights was seeing several generations celebrating together.

“We saw children, young people, families and senior members of the community standing together. For Indians living outside the country, occasions like this are important because they bring the community together and remind us of our roots,” he said.

He added that the presence of so many children was encouraging.

“When they participate in such celebrations, they also learn what Independence Day means and understand the sacrifices behind the freedom we enjoy today,” he said.

A lesson for the next generation

For Ashish, a JLT resident who came with his family, the morning had a more personal meaning. He wanted his children to experience an Independence Day celebration themselves.

“We wanted to be here early in the morning because Independence Day has a very special meaning for us, and I wanted my children to experience it as well. They see the Indian flag and hear about Independence Day at school, but being here among hundreds of people and watching the flag being hoisted is completely different,” he said.

Ashish said that he was impressed to see so many families turning up early despite it being the weekend.

“You could see children, parents and elderly people. For a few hours, it really felt like a celebration back home,” he said.