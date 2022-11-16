Indian group flies in 68 school children to Dubai

Visitors enjoy fabled Emirati hospitality during fun-filled four day trip

Supplied photos

Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 5:19 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 5:41 PM

A group of Indian expats gave wings to the dreams of scores of school children from their home state Tamil Nadu by flying them to the UAE for a fun-filled educational trip recently.

As many as 68 grade 11 students from government schools in Tamil Nadu enjoyed world famous Emirati hospitality as they took in the sights and sounds of the country during the four-day trip from November 10-13.

“None of the children had flown on an airplane before. Many didn’t even have a passport,” said SS Meeran, the Dubai-based local head of Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and the man behind the initiative.

A curated list of experiences and top attractions ensured that they made the most of their short stay, covering everything from the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Aquarium to Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Zayed Mosque and the newly opened Hindu temple.

They also visited the Mohammed Bin Rashid library and the Sharah International Book Fair.

On the first day, Indian `Consul General Aman Puri hosted the children who were accompanied by Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the minister for school education in Tamil Nadu. Later the minister donated 1,000 books to MBR library on behalf of Tamil Nadu chief minister.

The trip was also supported by Essa Abdula Al Ghurair and Mirza Hussain Al Sayegh.