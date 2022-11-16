Indian group flies in 68 school children to Dubai

Customers ordering food on the app will now be redirected to the Talabat app, the service announced on Monday
A group of Indian expats gave wings to the dreams of scores of school children from their home state Tamil Nadu by flying them to the UAE for a fun-filled educational trip recently.
As many as 68 grade 11 students from government schools in Tamil Nadu enjoyed world famous Emirati hospitality as they took in the sights and sounds of the country during the four-day trip from November 10-13.
“None of the children had flown on an airplane before. Many didn’t even have a passport,” said SS Meeran, the Dubai-based local head of Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and the man behind the initiative.
A curated list of experiences and top attractions ensured that they made the most of their short stay, covering everything from the Museum of the Future, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Aquarium to Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Zayed Mosque and the newly opened Hindu temple.
They also visited the Mohammed Bin Rashid library and the Sharah International Book Fair.
On the first day, Indian `Consul General Aman Puri hosted the children who were accompanied by Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the minister for school education in Tamil Nadu. Later the minister donated 1,000 books to MBR library on behalf of Tamil Nadu chief minister.
The trip was also supported by Essa Abdula Al Ghurair and Mirza Hussain Al Sayegh.
Customers ordering food on the app will now be redirected to the Talabat app, the service announced on Monday
An administrative fine of Dh20,000 shall be applied for each local employee if the beneficiary did not join work after a permit was issued
The programme, set to kick off next year, will operate in collaboration with countries all across the Arab world
She emphasised that the youth of today want content that is relevant to the obstacles they face, such as mental health, unemployment and the climate crisis
In his speech, Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates believes that a balanced approach is the most successful in achieving sustainability
Dubai Metro will operate from 3:30am and will be the easiest way to travel to and from the start point
The event will flag off from Ras Al Khaimah on November 26
The idea was to encourage individuals to collectively walk 1 billion steps before the world’s largest physical activity and health Congress was over