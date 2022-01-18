Indian FM condemns Houthi terror attack on UAE civil facilities

The leaders urge the international community to stand up against Houthi militia's violations of international law
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Tuesday a phone call from India’s Minister for External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
During the phone call, Dr. Jaishankar expressed India's strong condemnation and denunciation of the terror attack by the Houthi militia on civil areas and facilities in the UAE.
He also reiterated India's full solidarity with the leadership, government and people of the UAE, highlighting the strong ties that their countries share.
He offered condolences to the UAE over the victims of this cowardly terrorist act and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
The leaders urge the international community to stand up against Houthi militia's violations of international law
