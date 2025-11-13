'Thought it was a prank': Indian expat wins $1 million at Dubai Duty Free after 10 years

An Indian banker based in Dubai has become the latest dollar millionaire in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw after winning $1 million with ticket number 2242 in Series 522.

For Atul Rao, who has been living between the UAE and Oman since 1998, the win still feels surreal. “When I got the call, I thought someone was playing a prank on me. We get so many spam emails and messages these days that it was hard to believe,” said Rao, who works for a bank. “It only sank in when I checked the Dubai Duty Free website myself.”

The Mumbai-born banker bought his lucky ticket on his birthday, about two and a half weeks before the draw, while transiting through Dubai International Airport. He was flying to Bali for a friend’s wedding when he decided to try his luck once again, something he’s been doing faithfully for more than a decade.

“I have been buying Dubai Duty Free tickets since 2012,” he said. “Every time I travel, I buy at least three tickets, one each for the bike, car, and millionaire draws. I always tell myself, maybe this will be the one. This time, it finally was.”

Over the years, he estimates spending nearly Dh50,000 on tickets. “I remember the very first ticket I bought in 2012, I was convinced I would win that time,” he said. “But I never lost hope. I always waited for my next travel to buy another one.”

The moment he learned he was the lucky winner, he was overwhelmed with gratitude. “It was not a normal day, and then it turned out to be a busy one after realising my win,” said Rao. “I am thankful and blessed.”

Rao said he plans to use part of the winnings for charity and wise investments, as well as to consider buying property again. “I had owned property in Dubai before, but sold it a while ago. Now, I might look at investing in one again,” he said. “But I’ll make sure to use the money smartly, and a portion will definitely go to good causes.”

Celebrations are already underway at home. “The mood in the house is just pure joy,” said Rao. “My wife, who is a special educator, was thrilled. My daughter works here, and my son is studying in Canada. We are all planning to take a family holiday soon.”

Despite becoming a millionaire, Rao said he has no plans to stop participating in the draw. “I’ll definitely keep buying tickets,” he said. “There’s also a bike draw which I have purchased the ticket for, who knows, maybe I’ll win that next. I was even joking with a friend about it before this draw.”

“Dubai Duty Free has changed my life,” he added. “This win is proof that patience really pays off.”