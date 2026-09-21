Indian expat in Sharjah celebrates Big Ticket win by planning to give part of prize to charity

Big Ticket’s second weekly e-draw for September has awarded four winners from Bangladesh, India and Nepal, with each receiving Dh25,000.

The winners, who live and work across the UAE, said the unexpected prizes would help them support their families, pursue personal goals and give back to their communities.

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Md Mostakinsha Billah

Mostakinsha Billah, a 32-year-old supermarket employee from Bangladesh, has lived in Ajman for the past 10 years, while his family remains back home. He first discovered Big Ticket online and has since made participating a regular part of his month.

For his winning entry, Mostakinsha joined two friends to purchase a ticket, making the Dh25,000 prize a shared win for the trio.

“I felt very happy,” he said, laughing as he recalled receiving the news. “The three of us bought the ticket together, so now we all get to enjoy the win together.”

The prize will be divided among the three friends, but Mostakinsha already has plans for his share.

“I want to use the money to open my own business. That is something I would really like to do for myself and my future,” he said.

Khum Bahadur Rana

Khum Bahadur Rana, a 43-year-old employee at an auto spare parts company, has lived in Dubai for 19 years, while his family remains in Nepal.

He first heard about Big Ticket through friends and social media and decided to try his luck. For his winning entry, he joined a group of around 14 to 15 friends, never expecting their ticket to win.

“I was very glad when I heard the news. Winning together with my friends made it a really happy moment for all of us,” he said.

The prize will be shared among the group, with Khum planning to send part of his share to his family in Nepal and use the remainder for personal expenses.

“My family is back home in Nepal, so I want to give part of my share to them and use the rest towards my personal expenses,” he said.

Shereef Nheshukil

Shereef Nheshukil, a 41-year-old business owner from Kerala, India, has lived in Abu Dhabi for 20 years, while his family remains in Kerala.

A regular Big Ticket participant, Shereef takes part alongside a group of 10 friends, who randomly select their tickets.

The winning call was particularly significant for him as it marked his first-ever win.

“I felt really happy when I received the news. I’ve tried my luck many times before, but this is the first time I’ve ever won anything, so it was a great feeling for me and the group,” he said.

The prize will be divided among the group, although Shereef has yet to decide how he will use his share.

The win has encouraged him and his friends to keep participating, with hopes of eventually securing the grand prize.

Jaswinder Singh

Jaswinder Singh, a 48-year-old mechanical technician from Punjab, India, has lived in Sharjah for 20 years, while his family remains in Punjab.

He regularly participates in Big Ticket with a group of friends and joined 10 people for the winning entry, with the ticket selected at random.

“I was really excited when I found out that we had won. We chose the ticket randomly, so receiving that call was a very happy surprise for all of us,” he said.

The Dh25,000 prize will be divided among the 10 group members, with Jaswinder still considering how he will use his share.

One decision, however, has already been made.

“I know for sure that I want to keep a small amount aside for charity. It doesn’t matter how big or small the amount is; I believe it’s important to give something back to the people and the community whenever you can,” he said.

The latest winners add to the growing number of Big Ticket participants who have struck lucky in its weekly draws, with the September promotion now entering its final weeks.

The month will culminate in a live draw on October 3, when one winner will take home the Dh20 million Grand Prize.