Indian expat gets 'early birthday gift', bags $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

A 38-year-old Indian national bagged $1 million in Dubai Duty Free's Millennium Millionaire draw, winning after 11 years of participating.

Shaheen Sahila Basheer Mohammed is a father to one child and moved to Al Ain six years ago and now works as a senior estimation engineer for a construction company in Mussafah.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. Your promotion really gives people an opportunity to make their dreams come true and helps them achieve their goals. I’m turning 39 on October 16, so this is an early birthday gift to me too,” he said.

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The Keralite says that he plans to buy a house in his city and save the remaining amount for his daughter's education.

He wasn't the only winner that evening. Two others took home luxury cars in the Finest Surprise draw. Arya Mustafa, an Iraqi national based in Iraq, won a BMW X6 M Competition (Isle of Man Green Metallic) car.

Seeyali Shamsudheen, a 65-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won an Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory 1100 (Shakedown Indigo) motorbike with ticket number 0270 in the Finest Surprise Series 680.

Shamsudheen works in a telephone accessories shop in Karama and thanked Dubai Duty Free for the win over the phone. He is a father to three children.