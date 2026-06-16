Indian expat in UAE wins Dh2 million in Sharjah bank's millionaire campaign

An Indian expat living in Abu Dhabi has won Dh2 million in Sharjah Islamic Bank's (SIB) Millionaire campaign less than two months after opening a savings account with the bank.

The winner, 34-year-old Shajeer Venga, opened his account through the SIB Digital App less than two months ago before winning the grand prize in a draw at the bank's main branch.

For Shajeer, the win fulfilled a long-held dream. He said he had read extensively about the SIB Millionaire campaign and always hoped to become one of its winners. However, he never imagined the dream would come true so quickly.

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"The Dh2 million prize will be life-changing," said Shajeer, adding the money will help him invest in his future and bring his family from India to live with him in the UAE.

“Sharjah Islamic Bank delivered its promise, turning what was once an aspiration into reality,” said Shajeer.

Besides the Dh2 million grand prize, Emirati customer Moza Butti won a luxury BMW XM, and 40 other winners received cash prizes.

Nabil Abou Alwan, head of retail banking at Sharjah Islamic Bank, said the campaign goes beyond encouraging savings by creating meaningful opportunities for customers to achieve their ambitions and build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

“The bank was proud to have played a role in making Shajeer's dream a reality. The campaign continues to transform lives and reinforce the bank's commitment to helping customers fulfil their aspirations.”

The next draw will feature two grand prizes of Dh1 million each, one reserved for UAE nationals and another open to all nationalities, in addition to 40 cash prizes.