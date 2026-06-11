Indian expat killed in Sharjah over TikTok video to be repatriated on Thursday

The body of an Indian expat who was murdered in Sharjah will be repatriated on Thursday (June 11), according to the lawyer who is handling the case. “The body of the individual will be released by the Sharjah forensic department by the afternoon,” said Salam Pappinissery, CEO of Yab Legal Services. “His funeral prayers will be held after the evening Asr prayers at the Sharjah forensic department mosque.”

His body will be transported on an Air India Express flight scheduled to leave at 10.40pm. His brother is expected to accompany the mortal remains to his hometown in Kannur, located in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

A 40-year-old Indian man was allegedly murdered in a dispute over a social media video. According to footage shared by Indian media, the deceased had a heated argument with the alleged suspect during a TikTok live session. The duo exchanged insults, and the suspect dared the victim to meet him in Sharjah. The two are believed to have had a long-standing online enmity.

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Salam credited Kerala Minister for Agriculture, T. Siddique, for his intervention in this matter to expedite the process.

As per the forensic report, a copy of which Khaleej Times has seen, the man suffered a fatal wound on his leg, which resulted in his death. The man worked at a juice shop in Dubai and is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son. He was very active on TikTok and often posted videos on various topics.

According to Salam, Sharjah Police is continuing its investigation, and some people have been arrested. The incident occurred in the early hours of May 31 in a crowded area of Al Nahda. The man was rushed to the hospital immediately after but could not be saved. A death notification certificate from Al Qassimi Hospital, Sharjah, seen by Khaleej Times, states the cause of death as assault by a sharp object causing hypovolaemic shock.