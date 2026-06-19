Indian embassy in UAE to suspend regular consular appointments for 5 days

As consular services for Indian nationals residing in the UAE are set to shift to a new provider, Alhind Tours and Travels LLC , starting July 1, the Asian country's embassy announced on Friday a brief suspension of regular appointments for consular services like Passport, Visa & Attestation in June.

The transition to Al Hind will affect consular services for more than 3.5 million Indian expatriates in the UAE. As Khaleej Times reported earlier, Alhind is preparing a massive operational overhaul to cater to the Indian community, which forms nearly 40 per cent of the UAE's population. The group plans to launch 16 dedicated centres across all seven emirates, including major hubs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah.

As a part of transition process, the current service providers in the UAE, BLS International (Passport and Visa services) and SGIVS Global (Attestation services), will cease accepting new applications with effect from the close of business on Thursday, June 25, 2026. Between June 26 and 30, no regular appointments will be available to the public, the diplomatic mission said.

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However, it clarified that the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India, Dubai will directly handle emergency consular services (passport, visa & attestation). Applicants with emergencies can reach out via:

Toll Free number- 800 46342 (800 INDIA)

WhatsApp- +971 54 309 0571

Email- pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in

The new appointment portal for consular services from July 1 will be opened by Al Hind Tours and Travel LLC soon.

Transition to Alhind

Alhind Tours & Travels is part of the Alhind group of companies which has interests in IT software, luxury rentals and foreign exchange among others. Founded in the southern Indian state of Kerala in 1992, the company began its operations in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries in 1995.

Earlier this month, the Indian Embassy in the UAE announced that the company will become the sole outsourced service provider for passport, visa, and consular applications across the country from July 1. The transition will affect consular services for more than 3.5 million Indian expatriates in the UAE.

As Khaleej Times reported, Alhind is preparing a massive operational overhaul to cater to the Indian community, which forms nearly 40 per cent of the UAE's population. The group plans to launch 16 dedicated centres across all seven emirates, including major hubs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah.

The largest centre is expected to be in Bur Dubai, spanning around 12,000 square feet with more than 45 service counters. To streamline services and reduce waiting times, the new provider has also pledged an affordable pricing structure, with an all-inclusive service fee of Dh19 in addition to mandatory government charges.