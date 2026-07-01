Indian embassy in UAE to offer limited consular services on walk-in basis

The Indian embassy in the UAE has revealed further details regarding offering consular services, saying that it will offer them in limited manners from Thursday, July 2 onwards, citing administrative reasons.

Limited Consular services (Passport, Visa, Attestation & Miscellaneous services) will be provided by the embassy and the Consulate General of India on a walk-in basis, following the first-come-first-serve principle from 9am to 12.30pm, the mission said in a statment.

To help applicants plan ahead and to avoid crowding, the embassy stated that no one others that those applying will be allowed to enter the premisses of the embassy or the consulate, except for the cases where presence of parents is mandatory for minor applicants.

Only cash will be accepted as a means of paying to avail the services. Applicants, it said, are advised to keep the exact change according to the service desired, highlighting updates on service fees for passport-related services effective July 1.

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"All applicants have to visit the Embassy or the Consulate in person along with completely filled in application form and requisite documents. The applications will be submitted at Embassy and the Consulate after payment of requisite fees," it clarified, stressing that the above arrangement is temporary and further updates regarding migration to new service provider will be communicated in due course.

The decision to offer limited consular services comes amid a transition phase to Alhind Tours and Travels LLC as the the sole outsourced provider of passport, visa and consular applications in the country, starting July 1.

The transition will affect consular services for more than 3.5 million Indian expatriates in the UAE. The new provider plans to launch 16 dedicated centres across all seven emirates, including major hubs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Fujairah, as reported earlier by Khaleej Times.