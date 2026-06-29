Indian embassy in UAE to continue emergency passport, visa services until July 1

The mission added that details on the resumption of normal services from July 2 onwards will be announced separately through its official communication channels

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 29 Jun 2026, 7:16 PM
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The embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai will continue to provide only emergency consular services until July 1, extending an earlier advisory issued as part of an ongoing administrative transition.

In a fresh announcement on Monday, June 29, the mission said emergency services for passport, visa, attestation, and other consular matters will remain available, while regular services continue to be temporarily suspended.

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The embassy added that details on the resumption of normal services from July 2 onwards will be announced separately through its official communication channels.

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Applicants have been advised to rely only on updates published by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai through their official websites and social media accounts.

The temporary disruption is part of the transition to a new outsourced service provider. Earlier this month, the embassy announced that Alhind Tours and Travels LLC will become the sole provider handling passport, visa and consular applications across the UAE from July 1.

As part of the handover, the current service providers — BLS International, which handles passport and visa services, and SGIVS Global, which manages attestation services — stopped accepting new applications after the close of business on June 25.

The mission had also suspended regular appointments between June 26 and June 30, while assuring that emergency consular services would continue throughout the transition.

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