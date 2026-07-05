Indian missions in UAE launch online booking for passport and visa services

Indian missions in the UAE are streamlining access to consular services, and expats can now book appointments to avail of any passport, visa and attestation services amid ongoing agency transition arrangements.

Indian expats in the UAE face delays and increased demand for consular services. The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are temporarily handling services directly after a disruption in the outsourcing process.

Hundreds of applicants have been lining up for renewals and related documentations following a transition of service providers that caused limited capacity and changes to appointment systems. Since July 1, both Indian missions have offered essential consular services directly on a limited basis. Officials have now introduced an online appointment system for passport, visa, and attestation services.

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The move follows the expiry of contracts with previous outsourcing agencies (BLS) and delays in onboarding a new provider (Alhind Tours & Travels LLC), awarded the contract after a tender process.

The transition stalled after unsuccessful bidders challenged the award in the Delhi High Court, alleging irregularities in the technical evaluation. Legal proceedings have delayed Alhind’s takeover, prompting Indian missions in the UAE to manage services directly.

Walk-in applicants are still acceptable

To ease pressure on walk-in applicants, an appointment portal at book.passportindiauae.com allows users to schedule visits in advance.

In a statement, the mission said, “For administrative reasons, Passport-Visa-Attestation services are presently being extended directly on a walk-in basis at the premises of the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai.”

Walk-in services are available at the Abu Dhabi embassy and Dubai consulate from 9am to 11am. Authorities said priority will be given to emergency cases, including newborn documentation and emergency certificates.

Applicants with prior appointments may enter 15 minutes before their scheduled time. To avoid crowding, only applicants are allowed inside the Embassy and Consulate, except minor applicants, for whom both parents must be present.

The embassy has also outlined entry points and service counters for different applicant categories, urging visitors to follow instructions carefully to avoid delays.

The entry point to the Embassy in Abu Dhabi for CPV services is the Main gate on Al Safarat Street. All queries, including document delivery, will be handled at the Consular Wing, Unit No. 101, 1st Floor, Guardian Tower (Technip Building), Al Ishirah Street, Abu Dhabi. Entry at the Consulate General of India in Dubai for Passport & Visa applications is from Gate No. 2. Applicants seeking Attestation services may enter from Gate No. 1. Other queries like document delivery, submitted applications, and labor issues will be handled at Gate No. 1.

Officials advise applicants to arrive with complete documentation and correctly filled forms. Applicants are urged to follow guidelines for fast and smooth service delivery:

The applicants must visit with completely filled application forms and supporting documents. The passport application form can be filled out on mportal.passportindia.gov.in/mission/. Please read the instructions carefully before filling out the form and uploading pictures, signatures, and documents. Passport applicants must ensure that the signatures/thumb impressions are uploaded correctly with a clear white background. Fees will be accepted only in cash. Applicants are advised to keep exact change. Please note the new passport fee effective from 1 July 2026.

For assistance, applicants can contact the missions via the toll-free helpline 800 46342 (800 INDIA), WhatsApp at +971 54 309 0571, or email pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in.