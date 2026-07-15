Indian Consulate officials in Dubai visit crew members injured in Hormuz tanker attack

Officials from the Consulate General of India in Dubai have visited Indian seafarers injured in the Strait of Hormuz tanker attack and assured them of full support as they recover in hospitals across the UAE.

The visit comes two days after two commercial tankers were attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence (MOD) has announced early on Tuesday that national tankers were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.

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The attack on the Mombasa and the Al Bahiyah resulted in fires and heavy damage, and the death of one crew member onboard the Mombasa. Eight other crew members were injured, including four Indians and two Ukrainians. Four of the wounded suffered serious injuries.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the Consulate said its officials met Indian crew members from the commercial vessels MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, who were evacuated on the night of July 14.

They also visited the injured seafarers admitted to hospitals in Dibba, Khorfakkan and Fujairah.

The Consulate said its officials enquired about the crew members well-being and assured them of full support and assistance. It added that it is in close coordination with the hospitals, the ship management company, UAE authorities and the families of the injured seafarers.

Earlier, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the family of the Indian seafarer and the Government of India. The Consulate said it remains in close coordination with the hospitals, the ship management company, UAE authorities and the families of the injured seafarers.