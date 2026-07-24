Indian Consulate in Dubai extends emergency services for NRI certificates

A limited walk-in facility is being made available in the Indian Consulate in Dubai from 8.30am to 12 noon on Saturday, July 25

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Jul 2026, 9:18 PM
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The Indian Consulate in Dubai said on Friday that it is extending emergency services related to NRI certificates, as deadlines for college admissions draw closer in India.

A limited walk-in facility is being made available in the Indian Consulate in Dubai from 8.30am to 12 noon on Saturday, July 25. The applications will only be accepted if the deadline for submission of documents falls until July 31.

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Applicants will be required to fill the form for an NRI certificate that is available on the consulate's website. They must also carry all the documents mentioned on the form, along with an employment certificate.

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Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and applicants have been asked to enter through Gate number 1.

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