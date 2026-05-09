Indian consulate in Dubai offers support to seamen caught in dhow blaze

An Indian crew member has died, and four others have been injured following a fire on board a wooden dhow at sea close to the Strait of Hormuz, the Consulate General of India in Dubai confirmed.

The consulate said it was saddened by the "unfortunate incident" and has extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

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The fire broke out on the Indian-registered wooden dhow while it was at sea and capsized soon after.

According to Indian media sources, 17 other crew members, including the four injured seamen, were rescued by a passing vessel on Friday night.

"The consulate is saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew of a wooden dhow," the consulate said in a statement.

Assistance and medical care

Indian consular officials have met the rescued crew members, and the injured are now receiving medical treatment.

"The consulate is in touch with the owner of the wooden dhow and is ascertaining further details," the statement added. "The consulate will render all possible assistance in this matter on priority."

It also confirmed that it remains in close contact with the dhow owner and is monitoring the situation closely.

While officials did not disclose the nationality of the passing vessel that effected the rescue, sources indicated that arrangements are being made for the repatriation of the deceased crew member's body to India once formalities are completed.

The identities of the deceased and injured have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region due to the US-Iran-Israel war due to which the Strait of Hormuz has remained closed.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has urged Indian nationals working at sea to ensure their vessels comply with safety regulations and to maintain communication with their sponsors and employers regarding emergency protocols.

Wooden dhows remain a common sight in Gulf waters, used for cargo transport, fishing and trading.

Further updates are expected in this case as the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.