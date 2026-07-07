By appointment only: Indian Consulate in Dubai says no walk-ins for passport services

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has clarified that walk-in applicants will not be accepted for consular services.

In a message issued on Tuesday, the consulate said appointments for consular services must be booked strictly through the official online booking system.

Applicants have been advised to book their slots through the link: book.passportindiauae.com

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