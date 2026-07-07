By appointment only: Indian Consulate in Dubai says no walk-ins for passport services

Applicants have been advised to book their slots through the link: book.passportindiauae.com

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Jul 2026, 11:03 AM
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The Consulate General of India in Dubai has clarified that walk-in applicants will not be accepted for consular services.

In a message issued on Tuesday, the consulate said appointments for consular services must be booked strictly through the official online booking system.

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Applicants have been advised to book their slots through the link: book.passportindiauae.com

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