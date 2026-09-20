Indian Consulate in Dubai to offer free legal advice on cybercrime, banking fraud

The consulate is offering pro-bono advice to Indian nationals in Dubai and the Northern Emirates on September 21

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 20 Sept 2026, 3:43 PM
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For Indians in the UAE dealing with a cybercrime complaint, a banking fraud or concerns over the misuse of their Emirates ID, knowing where to turn for legal guidance can be difficult.

But on Monday, they can walk into the Indian Consulate in Dubai for free legal advice.

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The Consulate General of India, Dubai is organising a legal counselling camp on September 21, offering pro-bono advice to Indian nationals in Dubai and the Northern Emirates on a range of legal matters.

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The camp will run from 2pm to 4.30pm at the Consulate Auditorium, with no prior appointment required.

What legal issues can Indian expats seek help with?

Residents can seek guidance on:

  • Cybercrime

  • Financial and banking fraud

  • Misuse of Emirates ID

  • Other related legal matters

The camp is being organised as part of Seva Pakhwada, with the consulate encouraging Indian nationals who need legal guidance to attend on a walk-in basis.

For someone unsure about their next step after falling victim to fraud or facing another legal issue, the session offers an opportunity to speak to legal professionals and understand what options may be available.

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