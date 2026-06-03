Dubai-based Indian compliance officer wins $1 million in latest Duty Free draw

A 42-year-old Indian compliance officer has become the latest millionaire in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. Gaurav Madaan won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 545 with ticket number 2916, which he purchased online on May 20.

A Dubai resident since 2023, Madaan has been regularly participating in Dubai Duty Free promotions for over five years. Originally from Sonipat near Delhi, he is a father of one and works for a French company in Dubai.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! You have fulfilled my dream,” he said, adding that he plans to invest the winnings in property in Dubai. He is the 277th Indian national to win $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its launch in 1999. Indian nationals remain the largest group of ticket buyers for the draw.

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Following this, the Finest Surprise draw for three luxury vehicles was held.

In the car category, a 60-year-old Emirati based in Dubai won a Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 4M through the DDF-AMEX co-branded promotion. The winner, a retired father of two, said he was grateful for the opportunity, noting he had been an AMEX member for nearly two decades.

Another luxury car prize, a Land Rover Defender 110 V8 Ultimate Edition, was won by a 44-year-old Indian resident in Dubai. A repeat winner, he had earlier won a Range Rover Sport in April 2024. He said purchasing multiple tickets, including one based on his family’s birthdays, contributed to his success and encouraged others to “keep believing”.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old British national based in the UK won an Aprilia RSV4 1100 motorbike. He was not immediately available for comment but is also a repeat winner, having previously won a BMW motorbike earlier this year.