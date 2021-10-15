Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan receives UAE Golden Visa

Acclaimed Indian film cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan is the latest recipient of the coveted UAE Golden Visa.

Sivan, who is also producer and actor, is a frequent visitor to the UAE.

“This is a great honour. Granting of 10-year Golden Visa is a remarkable initiative by the UAE leadership and the government to recognise specialised talents in the field of art, science and culture not just in their country but globally,” said Sivan, who has predominantly worked in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil industries.

“I have always admired the beautiful locales of the UAE. It is among my favourite destinations,” added Sivan, who was in Abu Dhabi to receive his 10-year Golden Visa.

For his contribution to cinema, the 57-year-old filmmaker from the Indian state of Kerala bagged the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, and multiple National and Filmfare awards.

In the past few months, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan were among the few celebrities to have received the Golden Visa.