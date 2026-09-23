'Why can't it be me?': Indian expat's 5-year wait ends in $1 million Dubai Duty Free win

Bhanu Shobhani had almost forgotten it was the day of the draw when his phone rang on Wednesday morning. "I got a call at 11.30am today and this guy said he was from the Dubai Duty Free," the 40-year-old Indian expat told Khaleej Times. "I thought maybe he was calling to tell me about some promotion on raffle tickets.”

Instead, the caller asked for his ticket details. Shobhani had bought two on September 2, while travelling to Poland for business: one for the Millennium Millionaire draw and one for a Range Rover.

"He asked me the ticket number, and I started thinking something surprising might happen," he said. "Then he asked, what do you want today — money or car? I told him both. He laughed and then told me that I had won the millionaire draw."

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He said that he pinched himself and did not believe it at first. “The caller asked me to check the DDF Facebook page,” he said. “I checked and saw it. That is when I finally believed it."

'She started crying'

The first person he called to share the news of his win was his mother. "She started crying," he said.

Then he called his wife — who, he admitted, had questioned his spending over the years. "Every year she would ask me why I was wasting money on the draw,” he said. “I told her, this is investment."

His logic was simple. "In 5,000 people, there is one person who will win the draw every time,” he said. “So why can't this one person be me?"

Shobhani has been participating in Dubai Duty Free promotions since 2021, buying an average of five to 10 tickets a year whenever he travels. This particular ticket — number 0489 in Millennium Millionaire Series 557— was purchased at Concourse B on his way to Poland. He added that he never picks the numbers based on any personal reason. “I am usually late, so I just quickly scan the numbers and pick the ones that look good to me,” he said.

He has lived in Dubai for 10 years and runs a textile and garment factory in Bur Dubai. He is a father of two daughters, aged 13 and six, and lives with his wife and mother. His father passed away in December last year.

When he told his daughters about the win, the youngest one had a demand. "She said, 50 per cent belongs to me," he laughed. “I told her 100 per cent is for you.”

Investing in Dubai

Shobhani already owns four villas in Dubai. The winnings will go toward fixed deposits, investments, and more property, if he gets a good deal.

He also plans to give to charity. "We have a temple in India. Every year they need money, and a lot of people don't help. I am thinking of helping them. God has given us, so why should we not open our doors also?"

As for whether he will keep buying tickets, his answer was clear. "Of course I will buy," he said.

Shobhani is the 283rd Indian national to win $1 million (Dh3,672,500) in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999. Indian nationals remain the biggest purchasers of tickets.