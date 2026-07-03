Indian Association Sharjah to offer 2-day consular attestation amid Alhind legal battle

To make it easier for Indian expats in the UAE to attest their important documents, a social group is stepping forward to offer these services.

Indian Association Sharjah (IAS) will host a special two-day consular attestation service on Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5, 2026, in association with the Consulate General of India (CGI), Dubai, offering members of the Indian community in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates a convenient window to get their documents attested.

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This comes as the outsourcing of consular services has run into legal trouble due to an ongoing dispute in Indian courts. On Thursday, Khaleej Times reported how two failed bidders had filed a case against the Indian government's decision to award the contract for consular services in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Australia. The ongoing court case was heard by a special bench at the Delhi High Court on Thursday but no verdict was delivered. The next court hearing will be on July 13, 2026.

The contract for consular services was awarded to Alhind Tours & Travels after a competitive bidding process in November 2025, but the legal dispute has now rendered the company unable to offer the services.

The move has left scores of Indian expats in limbo. The CGI and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi have temporarily begun offering consular services to residents on a walk-in basis starting Thursday.

IAS outreach programme

The service will run both days from 9am to 4.30pm at the IAS premises. Officials from the Consulate General will be present to process applications on-site as part of the outreach initiative.

Applicants have been asked to arrive during the specified hours with their original documents requiring attestation, along with the necessary photocopies where applicable.

A valid passport and Emirates ID, as required, must also be carried, together with the prescribed fees and any other supporting paperwork mandated under the Consulate’s guidelines. IAS has urged applicants to double-check that their documents are complete and meet the relevant requirements beforehand, to ensure smooth and timely processing over the two days.