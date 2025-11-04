Yoga finds new home at India House in UAE as country elevates practice to sport

In a move to celebrate both wellness and culture, the UAE is formalising yoga, or yogasana, elevating it from a lifestyle practice to a recognised sporting discipline.

The initiative reflects a vision that intertwines cultural heritage with youth engagement, sports, and international collaboration.

Over the next few months, youth exchanges and the development of yoga as a sport are set to take centre stage under the UAE-India Cultural Council, UAE’s Minister of State Noura Al Kaabi told Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The Youth Authorities and the ministries are now working very closely to organise more festivals centred around yoga. Yoga is now set to become an official Olympic sport at the Asian Games. This sport, which embodies a way of living and well-being, will be introduced in the UAE, shared with the world, and, of course, embraced by the Indian community,” said Al Kaabi in an October interview following the council’s second meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The meetings between UAE and Indian officials focused on strengthening cultural cooperation in areas such as youth engagement, sports, yoga, education, tourism, and archival collaboration. Both sides agreed that cultural exchanges form a vital part of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

People-to-people connections

Highlighting the power of cultural diplomacy, Al Kaabi emphasised the role of festivals and exchanges in nurturing people-to-people connections. “We hope to see more fairs and festivals, but most importantly, we’re looking at long-term impact—exchanges that engage youth, research, fellowships, translation, and the sharing of ideas,” she said.

Among the initiatives generating the most excitement is the establishment of India House in the Capital, Abu Dhabi. Envisioned as a cultural hub, India House aims to showcase India’s rich artistic and cultural heritage on a global stage. Beyond exhibitions and performances, it will explore ways to support creative start-ups, foster business-to-business collaborations, and create thematic sub-committees to oversee cooperation across priority areas.

With over 4.3 million Indians residing in the UAE, India House and the upcoming yoga festivals promise not only to celebrate cultural heritage but also to strengthen enduring bonds between the people of India and the UAE.

Al Kaabi highlighted this strength of the UAE–India strategic partnership, noting that the longstanding cultural, social, and historical connections between the two countries continue to underpin cooperation across various fields.

UAE–India Vision Statement

The minister underlined that the second meeting of the UAE–India Cultural Council “marks another milestone in our shared journey to deepen cultural ties and strengthen the human dimension of our partnership – a vision set forth by our leaderships under the UAE–India Vision Statement.”

She added that the introduction of new educational initiatives aimed at empowering youth, fostering innovation, and celebrating creativity showcases the UAE’s ongoing commitment to public diplomacy by connecting people, building understanding, and creating enduring bridges beyond borders.

Al Kaabi further said, “Together, the UAE and India are shaping a future defined by dialogue, collaboration, and shared prosperity – recognising culture as a living bridge between nations, and a powerful force for creativity, connection, and progress for generations to come.”

Echoing this sentiment, Nandini Singla, Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), said, “Culture is the soul of our nations. When we strengthen cultural ties, we strengthen the very foundation of friendship and trust between our peoples.” She described the India–UAE Cultural Council as “a reflection of our shared history, geography, civilizational bonds and people-to-people ties,” whose aim is to interweave the stories, memories, and aspirations of both nations into a common future.