India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup: No handshakes after clash; Suryakumar defends snub

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Asia Cup on Sunday as the neighbours met for the first time since a military conflict between them in May, but tensions simmered after the match as India's players left the field without shaking hands.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav defended the snub in his post-match press conference, saying that the team were "aligned with the government and Board of Control for Cricket in India" in not shaking hands with the Pakistan team.

India resisted calls to boycott the T20 match between the nations, who have not played in any bilateral Test series since deadly attacks in Mumbai in 2008 were blamed on Pakistan militants.

The hostilities in May this year left more than 70 people dead in missile, drone and artillery exchanges, before a ceasefire.

The conflict was triggered by an April 22 attack on civilians in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir that New Delhi accused Pakistan of backing -- a charge Islamabad denies.

Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson told reporters he was "disappointed" with the Indian team's decision.

"We were ready to shake hands at the end of the game," the New Zealander said. "We are disappointed that the opposition did not do that.

"We went over there and they were already gone to the changing room, so that was obviously a disappointing way to finish the match."

Suryakumar, in the post-match presentation, said India took the match against Pakistan as "just another game" and dedicated the win to the Indian army.

"We stand with the victims of the families of the Pahalgam terror attack and we express our solidarity," Suryakumar said. "We want to dedicate today's win to the armed forces."

Pakistan's team management issued a statement after the clash to say that they had "lodged a protest with match referee Andy Pycroft after the match".

"The behaviour of Indian players was against the spirit of sportsmanship," the statement added. "That is why skipper (Salman) Agha was not sent to the post match ceremony."

India, with two wins from two, are nearly through to the next Super Fours stage of the tournament with their final group match against Oman on Friday.

Pakistan play UAE next on Wednesday and despite the defeat to India are expected to make the next stage.