India expands visa-on-arrival for UAE nationals to 9 international airports

UAE nationals can now get visa on arrival at three more international airports, the Indian embassy in the UAE has announced. Earlier, the facility was available for entry through 6 designated airports in India. The service has now been expanded to Cochin, Calicut & Ahmedabad airports, in addition to Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The Visa-on-Arrival facility is available to the citizens of the UAE, who had earlier obtained e-Visa or regular/paper visa for India. UAE nationals visiting India for the first time will still have to apply for an e-Visa or a regular Visa; and during subsequent visits, they can avail VoA facility.

How to apply?

UAE nationals need to fill an application from (Annexure -A) on arrival and present the same at the visa counter at the airport, along with duly filled disembarkation card. Online filling is available at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/earrival/ or through 'Indian Visa Su-Swagatam' mobile application.

A fee of Rs 2,000 (Dh83) or equivalent in foreign currency per passenger (including children) will be charged.

The Visa-on-Arrival will be valid for entry and stay in India within the period of its validity subject to the conditions specified. It will be non-extendable and non-convertible.

There is no restriction on the number of times a person can avail this facility.

Who is eligible?

UAE nationals visiting India for a period not exceeding 60 days and for business, tourism, conference and medical purposes.

UAE nationals holding a passport with a minimum validity of six months.

This facility is not available to any person if he/she or either of his/her parents or grandparents (paternal or maternal) was born in or permanent resident of Pakistan. Such persons can visit India only on appropriate visa obtained from Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi or Consulate General of India, Dubai.

Proof of sufficient funds, stay and a return/onward ticket may be required.

Visa-on-arrival in UAE for Indian nationals

In February 2025, UAE broadened the visa-on-arrival programme for Indian nationals and their families holding regular passports. The new regulations allow Indian passport holders to enter the UAE with valid visas, residency permits, or green cards from six additional countries, expanding the previous list that included the United States, European Union nations, and the United Kingdom.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) said that Indian passport holders with valid residency permits from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada will also benefit from this initiative.