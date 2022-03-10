India-UAE investment forum set to boost businesses

The event is taking place under the endorsement of the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Consulate General of India, Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 12:09 AM

Top leaders will come together in Dubai next week to discuss trade, business and investment opportunities between the UAE and India.

Hosted by Khaleej Times, the UAE-India Investment Forum on March 15 represents a new dawn in the flourishing economic relationship between the two countries.

The event at Conrad hotel, Dubai, is taking place under the endorsement of the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Consulate General of India, Dubai.

Following the signing of the historic Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement (CEPa) between the two countries, the region is now looking at a new era of economic growth.

The UAE-India Investment Forum will discuss new opportunities, the potential to attract investors across sectors, sovereign wealth funds, large corporations and industries.

Confirmed speakers include Dr Thani bin ahmed al Zey-oudi, UaE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman Albanna, the UAE’s Ambassador to India Sunjay Sudhir, Indian ambassador to the UAE Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India, Dubai and top business owners.

Some of the topics that will be discussed at the event include the strategic importance of Cepa; the start-up ecosystem; bilateral food security; information technology; and healthcare partnerships, among others.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month witnessed the signing of the comprehensive trade agreement.

According to ambassador Sunjay Sudhir, the Cepa will boost India-UAE trade from $60 billion to $100 billion in five years.

The UAE-India Investment Forum is sponsored by PolicyBazaar.ae, FICCI, InvestIndia, Virenxia, CARS24, Allana and Bank of Baroda. Top industry speakers include Udaan co-founder Sujeeth Kumar, who will be part of the India Start-up Ecosystem Panel alongside PolicyBazaar.ae’s chief executive officer Neeraj Gupta.

Priya Rawat, chief operating officer of Invest India, and Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of Niti Aayog in India, will be paneling the discussion around the Cepa agreement.

Sanjeev Kumar, chairman and managing director and director (Projects), TCIL, Government of India, will be joining in to discuss infrastructure projects for both countries. Sriranga Sampathkumar, VP and general manager, Middle East and Africa, Infosys; and Shivendra Singh, vice-president and head responsible for the Global Trade Development at NASSCOM, will spearhead discussions representing the IT sector, and how it will unlock growth opportunities and drive innovations for firms in both regions.

The Energy Innovation Ecosystem panel will have Binu Parthan, head of regions at the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); Nawal Alhanaee, director of the Future Energy Department at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; and Martin Nagell, CEO’s advisor at Masdar.