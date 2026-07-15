India tops global online interest in Dubai property, says new report

Indian investors continue to dominate Dubai's international property market, with new data showing India generated the largest share of overseas online interest in the emirate's real estate sector, reinforcing its position as Dubai's biggest overseas buyer market.

According to fäm Properties, India accounted for 20.59 per cent of international online searches for Dubai property during the past three months, excluding traffic from within the UAE. The United Kingdom ranked second with 13.26 per cent, followed by Egypt at 12.60 per cent.

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The United States came fourth with 8.99 per cent, followed by Pakistan at 6.94 per cent. Saudi Arabia, Australia, Germany, France and Canada completed the top 10 countries generating the highest level of overseas search traffic for Dubai real estate.

Strong market fundamentals

fäm Properties said India's leading position reflects its long-standing role as one of Dubai's largest overseas investor markets, supported by strong trade ties, a large Indian expatriate community and continued demand for real estate as an investment and wealth diversification asset.

The findings come as Indian nationals remain the top international investors in Dubai’s real estate market in early 2026, accounting for an estimated 20.6 per cent of total property purchasing activity, according to Harbor Real Estate, citing data from DXBinteract.

British buyers held second place with 13.3 per cent, followed by Egyptians at 12.6 per cent, Americans at 9 per cent, and Pakistanis at 6.9 per cent. Saudi and Australian buyers each held 5.7 per cent, followed by Germans 4.2 per cent, French 3.8 per cent and Canadians 3 per cent, it said.

The latest findings come as Dubai's property market continues to be supported by robust fundamentals, including population growth, inflows of global wealth, corporate relocations and economic diversification. These factors continue to attract international investors despite a more challenging global economic environment.

Market analysts also believe Dubai's residential sector has entered a more sustainable phase of growth, with additional housing supply expected to moderate price increases while supporting long-term demand from end-users and overseas investors.

Firas Al Msaddi, Chief Executive Officer of fäm Properties, said online searches should be viewed as an early indicator of buyer demand rather than a direct predictor of future sales.

"Search behaviour is an early signal, often months ahead of when that interest shows up in official transaction records. For a market as internationally driven as Dubai's, understanding where demand is building can be just as important as tracking where it's already landed," he said.

Different buying patterns

The report noted that China did not feature among the top 10 countries despite being one of Dubai's established investor markets.

According to Al Msaddi, Chinese investors often rely on developer relationships, agent networks and referrals rather than independent online research.

Similarly, Russia, traditionally among Dubai's leading overseas buyer markets, ranked 12th, accounting for 2.50 per cent of international search traffic. The company said this reflects different purchasing behaviour rather than weaker interest in Dubai real estate