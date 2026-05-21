Kesar mangoes to Maheshwari silk, what India's Modi gifted UAE Royals during visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE on May 15, his first stop during a five-nation tour that saw a series of agreements being signed across defence, energy, shipping, and infrastructure. As a gesture of goodwill, the Indian PM also presented the UAE Royals with culturally significant gifts during the meeting.

Modi carried multiple gifts for each member of the Royal Family — from GI-tagged agricultural products to traditional textiles and handcrafted artefacts — showcasing India's rich heritage and deepening the cultural dimension of India-UAE ties.

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Below are more details on each gift presented to the UAE Royals.

Gifts for UAE President

He presented Meghalaya's pineapples, Gujarat's Kesar Mangoes and Rogan Painting with Tree of Life motif to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Rogan Painting

Rogan painting is a rare and exquisite textile art form from the Kutch region of Gujarat, celebrated for its intricate craftsmanship and vibrant aesthetic tradition.

The Tree of Life motif in Rogan art is an ancient symbol of interconnectedness, strength, renewal, and continuity. With roots grounded in the earth and branches reaching toward the heavens, it represents harmony between heritage and progress — values deeply cherished in the UAE.

Characterized by rich, embossed colours that glow against the fabric, Rogan art embodies the spirit of sustainable, slow craftsmanship.

Kesar Mangoes

Sheikh Mohamed also received Kesar Mangoes, a GI-tagged variety also known as Gujarat's 'Queen of Mangoes', originated in Junagadh, Gujarat. Distinguished by its saffron-hued, fibreless pulp and intense aroma, it is celebrated through 'Aamras' feasts that symbolise Gujarati hospitality and a prestigious heritage of tropical excellence.

Meghalayan pineapples

These GI-tagged pineapples are celebrated as some of the finest in the world, thriving in the pristine, hilly terrains of Meghalaya, India. These pineapples are famous for their high sugar content and low acidity, offering a flavour profile that is intensely sweet and aromatic.

Gifts for Sheikha Fatima

Modi presented Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, fondly known as the 'Mother of the Nation' with Chak-Hao Rice from Manipur, Maheshwari Silk fabric from Madhya Pradesh and a Karimnagar Filigree box.

Chak-Hao rice

Famously known as Manipur’s 'Black Rice', it is a prized aromatic rice variety from the fertile valleys of northeast India. Traditionally regarded as the "royal rice" of Manipur, it was once reserved for royalty and ceremonial occasions. Beyond its distinctive flavour and deep purple hue, Chak Hao Rice is valued for its nutritional richness.

High in dietary fiber, iron, and antioxidants, it is celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and heart-healthy properties, while its slow-digesting carbohydrates provide sustained energy.

Karimnagar Filigree box

This intricate silver chest from Karimnagar is a distinguished example of India’s celebrated nakkashi metal craft tradition. Renowned for its repoussé technique, the craft involves painstakingly hammering intricate motifs into silver sheets by hand, creating remarkable depth, texture, and detail.

Maheshwari Silk

Maheshwari silk represents one of India's most elegant handloom traditions, originating in the historic town of Maheshwar on the banks of the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh.

Celebrated for its refined blend of silk and cotton, the fabric is prized for its lightweight texture, subtle sheen, and timeless elegance. The tradition is closely linked to the visionary ruler Queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who transformed Maheshwar into a thriving centre of culture and craftsmanship in the 18th century.

Gifts for Sheikh Khaled

Modi presented Mithila Makhana and ceremonial dagger with Koftgari work to Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, during his visit.

Mithila Makhana

Also known as fox nut or lotus seeds, Mithila Makhana is a premium agricultural product from the Mithila region of Bihar, recognized with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its unique origin and quality.

Harvested from freshwater wetlands, these light and crunchy seeds are valued for their purity, nutritional richness, and versatility. Rich in protein, minerals and antioxidants, makhana is widely used in traditional cuisine, snacks and religious offerings.

Ceremonial dagger

This ceremonial dagger, featuring intricate Koftgari work, reflects India's rich martial and artistic heritage. Practiced by Sikligar and traditional metal artisans in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Koftgari Craft Dagger involves inlaying fine gold and silver wires onto steel to form delicate floral and geometric designs.

Once patronized by Rajput courts, it transformed weapons into symbols of prestige and identity, and is now preserved by a small number of artisans. Much like the Emirati Khanjar tradition, it represents courage, dignity, and royal heritage, symbolizing shared cultural appreciation between India and the UAE.

Gifts to other countries' leaders and royals

Modi presented something unique to the leaders of the four other nations he met on his tour. Take a look: