Indian passport ranks 80th globally: UAE travellers can still access 56 visa-free destinations

India’s passport has dropped to 80th position in the Henley Passport Index released in the July edition, despite providing access to 56 destinations without the need to secure a visa before departure.

The decline comes after a period of improvement. India had risen to 75th place in the Henley Passport Index 2026 released earlier this year, up from 85th in 2025.

The latest movement highlights how passport rankings can fluctuate even when travel access remains largely unchanged.

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For the millions of Indians living and working in the UAE, the ranking serves as a reminder of both the opportunities and limitations associated with the Indian passport when planning international travel.

What does the ranking measure?

The Henley Passport Index evaluates the travel freedom offered by 199 passports using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

India's current mobility score of 56 means Indian passport holders can travel to 56 destinations through a combination of visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival facilities, visitor permits or Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA).

Many of these destinations are located in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean. However, travellers still need to obtain visas in advance for several popular destinations, including the United States, the United Kingdom and most countries in the Schengen area.

Why did India fall in the rankings?

Experts point out that passport rankings are relative rather than absolute. A country's position can change even if the number of destinations it can access remains the same.

This happens when other nations negotiate new visa-waiver agreements or expand reciprocal travel arrangements at a faster pace. Factors such as diplomatic relations, border security standards, international cooperation and confidence in travel documentation also influence passport strength.

As a result, a passport's ranking is not determined solely by a country's economic size or global influence.

Passport in the spotlight

The latest ranking comes at a time when India's passport has attracted increased public attention.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated during Passport Seva Divas that a passport is primarily a travel document and should not be viewed as conclusive proof of citizenship. The clarification sparked debate across political and social circles.

While passports are issued only after verification by authorities and are widely accepted as strong evidence of nationality, the government has maintained that citizenship is established through underlying legal records and documentation rather than the passport itself.

The discussion coincides with the government's recent revision of passport fees — the first such increase in 14 years — bringing renewed focus to the document's value, cost and international mobility benefits.

Destinations Indians can access more easily

Indian passport holders can travel to several destinations without obtaining a visa before departure, while others offer visa-on-arrival (VOA) or electronic travel authorisation (ETA) facilities.

Visa-free destinations include:

Angola

Barbados

Bhutan

British Virgin Islands

Cook Islands

Dominica

Fiji

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kenya (with ETA)

Macao (SAR China)

Malaysia

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Nepal

Niue

Philippines

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles (with ETA)

St. Kitts and Nevis (with ETA)

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Thailand

The Gambia

Trinidad and Tobago

Vanuatu

Destinations offering visa-on-arrival facilities include

Burundi

Cambodia

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Djibouti

Ethiopia

Guinea-Bissau

Indonesia

Jordan

Laos

Madagascar

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mongolia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Palau Islands

Qatar

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Sri Lanka

St. Lucia

Tanzania

Timor-Leste

Tuvalu

Zimbabwe

Additional flexibility for UAE residents

For Indians living in the UAE, travel options can be broader than those available through the passport alone.

Several countries offer simplified entry procedures, visa-free access or visas on arrival for Indian nationals who hold valid UAE residence visas. Popular holiday destinations frequently chosen by UAE residents include Mauritius, Seychelles, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal and Bhutan.

Countries such as the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kenya and Madagascar also offer relatively straightforward entry processes for many UAE-based Indian travellers, subject to prevailing immigration rules.

Travel experts advise passengers to verify entry requirements directly with airlines, embassies or immigration authorities before booking trips, as visa regulations can change at short notice.