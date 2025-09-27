Asia Cup in UAE: Where to watch India vs Pakistan final in Dubai

Couldn't bag your favourite tickets to Dubai International Stadium and catch India and Pakistan in their final showdown? This game is no ordinary one, as India and Pakistan have only faced each other in the final just a handful of times in multinational tournaments.

Don’t worry, plenty of venues across the city are screening the Asia Cup live, complete with big screens, food deals and great vibes.

India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday, September 28. The action begins at 6.30pm UAE time.

Here’s where you can catch the game live:

1. The Permit Room, Mankhool

Dubai’s newest cricket HQ features 18 screens, including a giant LED, and revamped rooftop seating.

Expect quirky Indian dishes such as Dahi Bhalla Ice Cream Chaat and Amritsari Keema Kulcha, alongside bucket deals, double-up spirits, cocktails.

2. Purani Dilli, Mankhool

Offering a rustic and traditional ambience that transports people back to the streets of Old Delhi, catch the game while enjoying succulent kebabs, delicious curries and biryanis.

If you wish to catch the game there, there is a minimum spend of Dh150 and a reservation is required beforehand.

3. TJ's, Taj JLT

If you're looking for a place to relax and immerse yourself in the thrill of the game, TJ's is the place for you.

Cricket fanatics will have to spend at least Dh200 per person; reservation is required.

4. Huddle Sports Bar & Grill, Citymax Hotel, Bur Dubai

Catch all the Asia Cup matches at this buzzing sports bar, until September 28, where 24 HD screens ensure you don’t miss a single moment.

Feast on a mix of flavourful curries, juicy chicken wings, and classic burgers. With a minimum spend of just Dh150 grab a seat, grab a bite, and let the cricket fever take over.

5. Tiger Bar Stock Exchange, Al Jaddaf

This first-of-its-kind stock-market-themed bar is offering unlimited drinks packages during India’s matches only.

With giant screens, immersive visuals and a buzzing crowd, it’s a hotspot for die-hard fans. House packages are priced at Dh199 and premium packages at Dh249.