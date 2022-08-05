India: NRIs can now directly pay electricity, water bills for families back home

Thanks to Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum, the mixed breed finds a new loving home
A recent move will help NRIs directly pay for utility bills in India.
According to the Times of India, the Reserve Bank of India has allowed Non-Resident Indians to undertake bill payments for their families back home using the Bharat Bill Payment System or BBPS.
"To facilitate Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) undertake utility, education and other bill payments on behalf of their families in India, it is proposed to enable BBPS to accept cross-border inward payments. This will also benefit payment of bills of any biller onboarded on the BBPS platform in an interoperable manner", said the RBI's Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies.
ALSO READ:
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das noted that the move would mostly benefit senior citizens in India whose children are NRIs.
Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), owned and run by NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd (NBBL), currently has about 20,000 billers on its system. It offers an interoperable platform for standardised bill payments, and currently processes over 80 million transactions monthly.
Thanks to Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum, the mixed breed finds a new loving home
Stores fear they may not be able to recover from damages caused by violent waters
He was at work when he felt a severe pain in his chest
It is set to open on October 25
All you need to know about new amendments made to the WPS
'The more content restrictions appear, the greater the demand,' says report
Non-farm payrolls report expected to offer cues on Federal Reserve's rate hike plans
Luxury four-bedroom Bvlgari Mansion sold for Dh7,775 per square foot