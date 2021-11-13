India moving towards resumption of scheduled flights, says external affairs minister

Officials have also approached UAE's NCEMA to remove the mandatory PCR test requirement

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 1:05 PM Last updated: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 1:14 PM

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar confirmed that the government of India is working towards the resumption of scheduled flights.

The Indian minister toured the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday, November 13. The tour was followed by a press interaction in t the multipurpose hall at the pavilion.

While addressing the media, Dr Jaishankar said: "We are moving towards resumption of scheduled flights. That move is progressing towards normalcy.”

Commenting on India-UAE relations, he added: “UAE is one of our most important partners and it is reflected in our trade figures.”

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of India to the UAE Pavan Kapoor told Khaleej Times that Indian officials have approached UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) to remove the rapid RT-PCR test requirement for travellers from India at the airport.

“Given the low level of Covid-19 positive cases in India now and the recognition of Indian vaccines (by the World Health Organisation), we have suggested it to them (UAE) to remove the rapid PCR test at the airport requirements. We feel it is not in keeping with the situation,” said Kapoor.

ALSO READ:

He added: “We promise to take it up with NCEMA, which have the final call in this matter. We are hopeful there will be a serious reconsideration of our request in this regard.”