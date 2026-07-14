‘Is it like Covid?’ UAE passengers react as India launches mandatory Air Suvidha 2.0 health form

UAE travellers heading to India are getting used to a new pre-arrival requirement after India introduced Air Suvidha 2.0, a mandatory health self-declaration portal for all international passengers arriving in the country.

For many Indian expats in the UAE, the process has brought back memories of the Covid-era travel declarations, although travellers and agents say the new form is simpler and takes only a few minutes to complete. However, concerns remain among elderly passengers and families travelling together, especially those who may struggle with mobile verification and online forms.

The portal, launched on June 25, requires international passengers arriving in India to submit details about their 21-day travel history, possible exposure history and related symptoms, if any, before immigration clearance.

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The move follows the World Health Organization’s declaration of the Ebola/Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17, 2026, under the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005.

UAE travel agents say passengers are familiar with the process

Travel agents in the UAE said most passengers have accepted the requirement because many encountered similar procedures during the pandemic.

Lakshmii Annand, Managing Director, Travelzmind LLC, said travellers are already familiar with such declarations and that the main difference is the health concern being addressed.

“Either passengers can fill up the form earlier or they give it to you inflight. Passengers are not asking any questions because this has been happening since Covid times. So, the same form, the only change is that the virus name has changed to Ebola. Each traveller including children need to fill up this form. We make sure that we send them the form well in advance so that they don’t have to wait at the immigration counter in India, So, we send them the form before they travel, otherwise they get it in the flight also,” she said.

She added that the form is short and applies to both Indian and foreign nationals, with additional information required from foreign travellers.

“It’s just a one-page form for Indian and foreign nationals. Foreign nationals will just have to fill up some extra details like address etc. People who came to the UAE on visit visas and are returning even they have to fill up this form,” Annand said.

Air Suvidha 2.0 allows passengers to complete the Self Declaration Form (SDF) within 24 hours before the start of their journey to India. Travellers are encouraged to complete it during web check-in and carry the downloaded form for presentation at the International Travel Health Desk or immigration counter.

Elderly passengers and families seek clarity on OTP process

The new system allows real-time sharing of information with Airport Health Officers, the Bureau of Immigration, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and State Surveillance Officers to identify and refer travellers who may require further assessment.

Travel operators said the process itself is not complicated, but passengers need to complete it personally because of OTP verification requirements.

Reena M. Philip, Director and General Manager, Aurora Travel and Tourism, said passengers have largely accepted the requirement without complaints.

“People are used to filling up this form since the Covid times. This time I see no complains at all. We provide the form but passengers need to fill it up themselves because travellers will receive an OTP on their local number. You can fill it up in advance or on arrival also. But passenger will need to present the form at immigration,” she said.

For some travellers, the experience has been quick and hassle-free. Dubai resident Mohammed Abbas said the entire process took only a few minutes.

“The process was very straightforward and quick. It took me around five minutes to complete. However, for families travelling together, it could easily take 15 to 20 minutes to fill in all the required details,” he said.

However, some passengers are worried about helping elderly family members who may find online procedures difficult.

Dubai resident Srimanti Talwalkar said she only learnt about the requirement after a friend travelling to India informed her.

“I had no idea about this requirement until a friend who travelled to India yesterday mentioned it after reaching Bengaluru. I’m flying on Tuesday, so I’m hoping the form isn’t as complicated as the Covid-era declarations. My in-laws will be travelling from Dubai to Mumbai on July 20, and I’m concerned about how they’ll manage,” she said.

Talwalkar added that technology challenges could make the process difficult for some senior travellers.

“My father-in-law doesn’t use a mobile phone, and my mother-in-law often finds OTP verification confusing. I’m hoping my husband can complete the form for them in advance,” she said.

Indian authorities have urged all international passengers to complete the self-declaration accurately before travel to ensure smoother arrivals and support public health monitoring.