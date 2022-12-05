India keen to take space cooperation with UAE to newer heights: Minister Singh

He lauds achievements, initiatives by the Emirates, including Hope Probe, Rashid Rover moon mission, National Space Fund among others

Photo: Twitter

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 6:54 PM

Space sector is “one of the priority areas” for India and the UAE, and their joint cooperation is set to reach newer heights, an Indian minister said during the inaugural edition of the two-day Abu Dhabi Space Debate.

“India’s active space partnership with the UAE dates back to 2017, when our Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) launched UAE’s first nanosatellite ‘Nayif-1’ meant for collecting environmental space data,” Indian Minister for Space, Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, said in his address during the opening ceremony.

Dr Singh noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is keen to take its space cooperation with the UAE to newer heights.

“As a key global player in the space sector, India is keen to take its space cooperation with the UAE to newer heights and to make maximum use of this august gathering today,” he told top decision-makers, ministers and industry experts.

Dr Singh said that the hosting of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate reflected the commitment and remarkable vision of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the sector. He lauded the achievements and initiatives by the UAE, including the Hope Probe, six-month planned mission to send astronauts to space station, Rashid Rover moon mission, National Space Fund among others.

“The UAE became the only second country other than India to successfully launch a Mars orbiter in its very first attempt.”

Dr Singh underlined that India started its space journey several decades ago, and is currently acknowledged as one of the “leading space powers” in the world.

“The highlight of India’s space journey has been our thrust on indigenous development through dedication and hard work of its scientists guided by the commitment of our leaders.”

Highlighting India’s achievements, he pointed out capabilities of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Mars and Moon missions, PSLV’s recently launched 36 satellites, establishment of Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, and planned Gaganyaan project to send first crewed flight in space next year, promoting development of start-ups, facilitating entry of foreign government and private sector entities, among others.

“The Indian space industry today is renowned across the globe for two things – reliability and economy.”

He noted that India wishes to share the “fruits of its development” with all other countries, and enhances cooperation between governments and private sector entities.

Dr Singh said that the theme of sustainable development of the space sector is a “priority” for India as well.

“The thrust of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate is on building the role of governments in empowering space business and technology. The discussions and debates will bring out synergies between governments, the private sector, and also the scientists, for betterment of society and the world as a whole. I am confident that the Abu Dhabi Space Debate will grow in stature in the years to come and become a pre-eminent platform for discussions in space related matters, and also take India-UAE space cooperation into an entirely different, at a much higher spatial orbit,” added Dr Singh.