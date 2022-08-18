India: Dubai manufacturing company powers first metro line in Lucknow

The company has also worked on Delhi and Kanpur metro projects

Wam

By Wam Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 9:28 PM

Ducab Group marked a milestone in its international operations after successfully supplying 140km of medium voltage (MV) cables for the Lucknow Metro project in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

This is the first metro project in the city and it is being managed by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL).

Mohammad Almutawa, CEO of Ducab Group, said, "Our legacy in India dates back to 1988 with our first customer, the Nhava Sheva Port (Mumbai Port). Since then, we have collaborated with our global partners on projects that impact the daily lives of millions.

"As an Emirati brand, we are aligned with 'Operation 300bn', UAE's national strategy to increase the industrial sector's contribution to GDP from Dh133 billion to Dh300 billion by 2031," Almutawa added.

The Lucknow project underlines Ducab's global expansion strategy, particularly in the Asian transport sector. Ducab has already supplied to flagship projects such as Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi (2020 and 2021 through Johnson Controls), Delhi Metro, Kanpur Metro in India and the Bandaranaike International Airport expansion project in Sri Lanka, among others.