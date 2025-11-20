India debunks false claims of Tejas Mk1 'oil leak' at Dubai Airshow 2025

The Indian government on Thursday dismissed social media claims alleging that the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1 experienced an oil leak while on display at the Dubai Airshow 2025. They called the viral posts 'false' and 'propaganda-driven'.

The clarification came from the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit after several social media accounts circulated videos claiming the Indian fighter jet had suffered a technical malfunction. According to the PIB, the footage being shared shows a routine, intentional procedure, not a defect.

In its official statement, PIB Fact Check said the videos depict the standard draining of condensed water from the aircraft’s Environmental Control System (ECS) and On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS). This process is commonly carried out when aircraft operate in humid environments such as Dubai, and is not indicative of any oil leak or mechanical issue.

PIB Fact Check noted that certain accounts attempted to portray the fighter as unreliable, despite the Tejas’ proven performance record and successful participation in several international airshows.

"Several propaganda accounts are circulating videos claiming that at the Dubai Airshow 2025, the Indian LCA Tejas Mk1 suffered an oil leakage. These claims are fake," they stated.

Tejas Mk1

The Tejas Mk1 has been a key component of India's push to showcase its indigenous aerospace capabilities on the global stage. The Indian Air Force contingent arrived at Al Maktoum Airbase over the weekend for the Dubai Airshow, which runs from November 17 to 21.

India reiterated that the Tejas continues to perform without any technical concerns and that the circulating claims aim only to undermine the jet’s reputation.

“While these accounts are attempting to push a false narrative, the facts remain clear,” the PIB said. “There was no leakage, only a standard operational procedure being carried out as required. Avoid sharing unverified or misleading claims. Always verify facts before circulating information."

Dubai Airshow stunt

The Indian Air Force performed with the LCA Tejas, pulling high manoeuvres during its flying display. The static display of Tejas also drew a large audience, who adored the jet.

Earlier, Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari said the Indian Air Force (IAF) expects strong interest from foreign buyers in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

Speaking at the India Pavilion, he said India's participation is about the growing defence cooperation between the two countries at multiple levels.

Air Marshal Tiwari told ANI, "We sent the Tejas as well as the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team on the request of the UAE authorities. We have an excellent cooperation with them, both at the strategic level as well as the service level."

He also noted that the Tejas had participated in the Dubai Airshow earlier and had drawn global attention during its previous displays.

"Tejas has come here and participated before. The interest shown was tremendous. We are expecting that the display this year also will cater to great expectations, not only for the local population but also for the visitors, to at least showcase the capabilities of the aircraft," he said.