'India continues to make history': Sheikh Mohammed posts congratulations after Chandrayaan-3 landing

Second-time winner from the Philippines received Dh50,000 in gold coins
The UAE Vice-President has congratulated “our friends in India” after the country successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon.
“Nations are built through perseverance, India continues to make history,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
India became the fourth nation to successfully land on the Moon with its Chandrayaan-3 mission. It is also the first nation to land on the Moon’s South Pole.
The south Asian country has joined the US, former Soviet Union and China in successfully reaching the Moon.
A UAE minister congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation for carrying out the landing. “This is a historic day for human exploration,” tweeted Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.
Salem AlMarri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), called the success a “new leap in the Moon exploration journey that will provide valuable data to the global scientific community”.
ALSO READ:
Second-time winner from the Philippines received Dh50,000 in gold coins
He has been arrested and now faces imprisonment and deportation
Officers were seen placing stickers on dusty cars at parking lots and in front of houses
The artists are guided through the process by their instructor, who is often an accomplished performer with years of experience
The Dh46 million value of the endowment has been divided into 46,000 shares each valued at Dh1,000
Women don’t have to shoulder the burden alone as there is a treatment option for every condition
The new teachers came from around the world into the network of 44 schools across the UAE and Qatar
The injured victim was taken to Rashid Hospital for urgent medical care