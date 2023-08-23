'India continues to make history': Sheikh Mohammed posts congratulations after Chandrayaan-3 landing

The south Asian country has joined the US, former Soviet Union and China in successfully reaching the Moon

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 6:21 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 6:27 PM

The UAE Vice-President has congratulated “our friends in India” after the country successfully landed a spacecraft on the Moon.

“Nations are built through perseverance, India continues to make history,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

India became the fourth nation to successfully land on the Moon with its Chandrayaan-3 mission. It is also the first nation to land on the Moon’s South Pole.

A UAE minister congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation for carrying out the landing. “This is a historic day for human exploration,” tweeted Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.

Salem AlMarri, Director-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), called the success a “new leap in the Moon exploration journey that will provide valuable data to the global scientific community”.

