India confirms 10 nationals injured, 1 killed on UAE vessels attacked by Iran

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

India said that it is "deeply concerned" by the attacks on two UAE vessels during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz early this morning. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the Adnoc vessels MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa were carrying 46 seafarers, of whom 30 were Indian.

Onboard the MT Al Bahiyah, there were 12 Indian nationals, the authority stated in a July 14 statement. Of the 12, one sefarer has been killed and another is injured.

On the other hand, 18 Indians were aboard the MT Mombasa, of whom 9 have sustained injuries. This includes two Indian nationals who are reported to be seriously injured.

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The authority also summoned the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest against these attacks.

India condemns Hormuz attacks

While extending its condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national, the authority also strongly condemned these "attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz".

It also reiterated its "deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities" in the region, calling for an immediate cessation of violence.

It also said that "in particular, the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease" to restore free navigation and commerce through international waterways.

UAE confirms attacks on vessels

Amid the heightened hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the UAE's Ministry of Defence said that national tankers were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.

The ministry added early this morning that the attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member and left eight injured, including two Ukrainians. Among the wounded, there are four who sustained serious injuries.

Beside the fatality and the injuries, the attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board. The Ministry of Defence clarified in a statement that the fires have been brought under control.

"The UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens and residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its national interests," the MOD statment added.

The ministry affirmed the UAE is on the highest level of readiness and preparedness to address any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to respond decisively to any attempt to undermine the security and stability of the country. It urged members of the public to refrain from circulating rumors or unverified information, calling on them to obtain information exclusively from official sources.