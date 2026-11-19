India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that it coordinated the deportation of a wanted fugitive from the UAE in connection with a murder case registered by Kerala Police.

Raghesh Unnikochan, who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, was taken back to India on November 18, the CBI said in a statement on Thursday.

Unnikochan had been absconding during the investigation to evade legal proceedings. A chargesheet had already been filed against him before the competent court, which had also issued an open-dated arrest warrant.

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He was being pursued for his involvement in the said case, and efforts were being made to ensure that he is brought to justice in accordance with the law.

At the request of Kerala Police, the CBI's National Central Bureau in New Delhi secured the publication of a Red Notice against Unnikochan through Interpol channels.

After he was traced and arrested by UAE authorities, his deportation to India was approved following due legal procedures, the CBI said, without revealing further details of the murder case.

A Kerala Police escort team travelled to the UAE to take custody of the fugitive. The team, along with Unnikochan, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on November 18.

The CBI, which serves as India's National Central Bureau for Interpol, coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through the Bharatpol platform to facilitate international police cooperation.

Since 2019, more than 281 wanted criminals have been taken back to India through Interpol channels, including 73 fugitives in 2026 alone, the agency said.