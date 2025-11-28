UAE: Why India’s billionaire ‘Rolls-Royce man’ is bringing his Phantoms to Dubai

Indian billionaire Yohan Poonawalla is bringing some of his vintage Phantom Rolls-Royce cars, including a nearly 100-year-old car owned by the maharaja of Kashmir, to the UAE’s classic car rally.

Often referred to as the “Rolls-Royce Man”, the industrialist owns 22 Rolls-Royce cars in his extensive fleet of new and old luxury and sports models.

“I have 22 Rolls-Royces in my collection, of which I have brought seven RR Phantom models to the UAE as it's the centenary anniversary of the Phantom,” he said in a statement to Khaleej Times, ahead of the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE rally, which will be held from November 30 to December 4 across the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Representing India for the fourth time in a row at the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE is an emotional moment. These Phantoms are not mere vehicles; they are living expressions of history, art and legacy. It’s a proud moment to see these masterpieces showcased alongside the world’s finest classic cars. My participation underscores India’s growing recognition in the global motoring fraternity,” said Yohan.

It is estimated that the Poonawalla family has a net worth of approximately $27 billion (Dh99 billion).

As reported by Khaleej Times, around 120 collector cars — including the world’s most expensive car — will take part in the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2025 rally on December 1 and 3.

Spanning over 1,600 kilometres, UAE residents will be able to witness this spectacle across key public tourist places, including Sharjah Safari Park, Jebel Jais, Hatta Fort, Khasab Castle, Al Suhub Rest House in Khorfakkan, Sharjah Classic Car Museum, Emirates Golf Club and others.

The event is one of the world’s most prestigious and exclusive classic car rallies. It also features the world’s most expensive car Mercedes 300 SLR, valued at $140 million, which is being flown into the UAE from the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Germany.

To take part in the rally as well as to showcase his collection in the UAE, Poonawalla is bringing his 1928 Rolls-Royce 17 EX Phantom I owned ex-maharaja of Kashmir, 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II previously owned by Sir Captain Malcolm Cambell, 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III which was owned by Maharaja of Panchkote; 1962 Rolls-Royce Phantom V which was owned by ex-ruler of Qatar; 1979 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI of The Queen Elizabeth II, and 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom VII First Phantom will come to India post re-launch, 2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII which is equipped with a privacy suite in the World.

All seven will be exhibited as part of the curated ‘Phantom Centenary Exhibition’ to celebrate 100 Years of Rolls-Royce Phantom (1925 – 2025). The Phantom VI and Phantom VII will take to the open roads, participating in the rally itself — traversing through scenic routes across the UAE alongside some of the world’s most celebrated automobiles such as Stirling Moss’ Mille Miglia winning 300 SLR.