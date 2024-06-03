India: At least 56 dead in heat wave; nearly 25,000 stroke cases recorded

The Crown Prince of Dubai reviewed the housing programmes in the emirate
India saw nearly 25,000 cases of suspected heat stroke and 56 people died after several heat wave days across the country from March to May, according to local media report, citing government data.
May has been a particularly bad month for the region, with temperature in capital Delhi and nearby state of Rajasthan touching 50ºC.
In a contrast, parts of eastern India have been reeling under the impact of cyclone Remal. Heavy rain in the north eastern state of Assam has killed 14 people since Tuesday.
At least 33 people, including election officials on duty in India's just-concluded general election, died of suspected heatstroke in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the north, and Odisha in the east on Friday.
Data from the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) showed that the situation was worst in May, with 46 heat-related deaths and 19,189 suspected heat stroke cases, news website The Print reported.
Including suspected cases, the total number of deaths in India could be much higher at 80, newspaper The Hindu reported.
Over 5,000 cases of heatstroke were detected in the central state of Madhya Pradesh alone.
The weather office has predicted that heat wave conditions will be less severe till Wednesday and an early arrival of monsoon in the southern state of Kerala last week is expected to bring more relief.
