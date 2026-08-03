India appoints Vishnu Vardhan Reddy as new Consul General in Dubai

Dr Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has been appointed as the new Consul General of India in Dubai, the Consulate General of India in Dubai confirmed to Khaleej Times.

The 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer will serve as India’s top diplomat in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.



Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

An official biographical note published in Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited’s 2023-24 annual report said that he had served at Indian missions in Madrid and Geneva, where he handled bilateral and multilateral relations.

The report also said that he worked at the Ministry of External Affairs headquarters in its Europe West, Latin America and Caribbean and external publicity divisions.

Dr Reddy later served as Regional Passport Officer in Hyderabad and as Special Secretary for Investment Promotion and External Engagement in the Telangana government.

Telangana Today reported that the Dubai assignment would be his first diplomatic posting in the Gulf region.

He will succeed Satish Kumar Sivan as Consul General of India in Dubai.